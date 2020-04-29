8 more COVID-19 deaths in Luzerne County; 33 new confirmed cases

WILKES-BARRE — The COVID-19 death toll in Luzerne County has risen to 82, with the Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday reporting 8 more have died in the county and the number of confirmed cases went up by 33 to 2,111.
In Lackawanna County, there are now 873 confirmed cases and 81 deaths. Monroe County has 1,111 cases and 54 deaths.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
As a result of continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 479 deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
38% are aged 25-49;
27% are aged 50-64; and
26% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.
Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
