Police: Vehicle engulfed in flames after pursuit in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — A Lycoming County man attempting to flee borough police gave up when his vehicle began to smoke with sparks coming from the undercarriage on Route 11 late Tuesday night.

Aron John Cramer, 38, of Muncy, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, possession of a controlled substance and eight traffic violations after he initiated a pursuit with police just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said they spotted Cramer, operating a Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling at a high rate of speed on Washington Avenue. Cramer turned onto East Main Street without using a turn signal and turned into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles in his lane, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the pursuit involved speeds in excess of 80 mph on East and West Main streets that has a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

During the pursuit that crossed into Plymouth Township, police said Cramer’s vehicle began to smoke and sparks started to appear from the driver’s side of the vehicle. As the sparks got more frequent, Cramer began to slow down and eventually stopped, the complaint says.

Cramer’s vehicle eventually became engulfed into flames and had to be extinguished by the Plymouth Fire Department.

Police in the complaint stated Cramer had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and he stumbled when he exited the vehicle.

Cramer admitted to police he had been drinking and messed up, the complaint says.

Police said a bag full of a green leafy substance was found in Cramer’s pants pocket.

Cramer was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he submitted to a blood alcohol test, police said.

Cramer was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.