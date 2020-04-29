Flood Watch issued as heavy rain in forecast

April 29, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

Get ready for another soaker.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a flash flood watch for Luzerne County and all of Northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Up to three inches of rain is in the forecast that will likely cause significant rises in area streams and creeks, including the Susquehanna River.

The river in Wilkes-Barre is expected to rise above the natural flood stage of 22 feet Saturday afternoon possibly cresting around 24 feet, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

Sunday’s rainfall measured .74 inches at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Since Jan. 1, 10.79 inches of rain has fallen, which is about average for this time of year.