Friends of Osterhout Library postpone 44th annual book sale

Group hopes to reschedule it this fall

Patrons shop for books during a previous Friends of the Osterhout Library Book Sale in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library have announced that the group’s 44th Annual Book Sale, originally scheduled for June 13-20, is postponed until further notice due the coronavirus pandemic.

The group hopes to reschedule the popular sale this fall. An announcement will be made on those plans as soon as possible, and because the sale will be rescheduled, an alternate site will be necessary.

The Book Sale is the featured fundraiser of the Friends of the Osterhout Library. Funds raised via the Book Sale are donated to the Osterhout to provide materials and programs that the Library could not otherwise offer. In the last 43 years the Friends have donated over $535,000 to the Osterhout Library from funds raised at the Annual Book Sale.

Please note that the library is NOT accepting book donations, or other related items of any kind right now. Once the library reopens to the public, updates will be shared.

Membership in the Friends of the Library is always available to anyone in the community.

Please contact Friends President Irene Martin at [email protected] or visit www.osterhout.info to join online, plus learn more about the Friends group and what the Osterhout Free Library offers the community.