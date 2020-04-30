WB council OKs action plan; union grieves furloughs

WILKES-BARRE — At a special session Thursday city council approved a community action plan dependent upon federal funds and an additional award of public money for COVID-19 programs.

The online meeting was called to hold the second and final vote on the ordinance for the city’s 2020 Action Plan and Budget of $1,556, 657 of Community Development Block Grant program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Along with a separate allocation of $915,761 that the city wants to spend on its response to the coronavirus, the Action Plan put together by the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development next goes to HUD for a review that can take 45 days.

The urgent need for the funds necessitated the special session, Mayor George Brown had said.

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance at its April 16 meeting. It passed Thursday with an identical unanimous 5-0 vote.

The Action Plan budgets CDBG program funds for various infrastructure improvements, public services, demolition of blighted properties and housing. Projected income of $190,650 from a revolving loan account will be the final payment for the fire department’s new aerial ladder truck that costs approximately $1.2 million.

The COVID-19 funds, awarded separately from the Action Plan, will be used for homeless shelters, emergency meals, and economic development assistance to businesses, among other projects.

Council Chairman Bill Barrett said the next meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 14. It will be a combined work and public session with comments submitted by email ahead of time and council members participating remotely. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

The coronavirus pandemic led to social distancing measures being put in place by government and health officials. As a result City Hall was closed to the public on March 16. Employees were still able to work in the building until April 13 when a storm tore off a section of the roof and caused interior damage.

No one was injured, but the city was forced to find new work space for employees. Not all were able to return to work and 10 workers were furloughed.

Local 1310 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America representing the City Hall workers have filed a grievance over the furloughs, Margaret Sharksnas, a union steward, said Thursday. “I can confirm that,” Sharksnas said and referred questions to the union. A message left with Local 1310 was not returned.

The furloughs will continue due to weather-related delays to the repairs at City Hall.

In response to Barrett’s comments the online meetings will continue at least into next month, Brown said, ” I was going to suggest you think that way because I can’t say City Hall’s going to be ready by that time.”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.