No issues with record rainfall

May 1, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
A low lying section of East Saint Marys Road in Hanover Township was under water Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

A low lying section of East Saint Marys Road in Hanover Township was under water Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Except for a few areas in poor drainage areas, Luzerne County escaped the wrath of Thursday’s rain storm.

A record rainfall of 1.02 inches was recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca. The previous record was .84 set in 1947.

Streams and creeks are running high due to yesterday’s rain, which closed the southbound lane of Route 11 in Hunlock Township due to water runoff from the mountain. Route 11 has since reopened.

A section of North Goodwin Avenue near East Hoyt Street in Kingston was also flooded due to poor drainage.

Storm water runoff from recently cleared land in Hanover Township flowed onto and flooded a low lying section of East Saint Marys Road in an area known as the S-turns near Ashley.

Runoff from land being cleared for another warehouse flowed and flooded Dundee Road in Hanover Township.

The Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre is expected to reach 22 feet Saturday morning, which is the natural flood stage. At 8 a.m. Friday, the river was 13.28 feet and rising.

Showers are in the forecast for today with Saturday’s weather being mostly sunny with a high of 69. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures expected in the low 70s.