Police: Arrested man claims he has coronavirus, coughs on officer

PLYMOUTH — A man arrested after police investigated a domestic disturbance intentionally coughed on an officer claiming he has the coronavirus, according to court records.

Terrance Robert Schell, 36, was arraigned Friday on numerous charges stemming from a violent incident at his residence on Franklin Street on Thursday.

Police in court records say Schell kicked officers and intentionally coughed on an officer saying, “I have corona.”

After Schell was arrested, police served a search warrant at his residence allegedly finding illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Schell’s residence for a reported home invasion just after 2:30 p.m. finding the front door and screen door open.

Officers entered the residence and heard people on the second floor with one person yelling, “They’re in my house.”

An officer walked up the stairs and noticed a broken padlock and latch hanging from door that was Schell’s bedroom.

When Schell opened the bedroom door, the officer immediately noticed a bag containing suspected methamphetamine near a 15-year-old boy in the room.

A woman inside the residence told police Schell had taken numerous items from her purse including her cell phone, a wallet containing public assistance cards and prescription medication.

After Schell was arrested, police said he became enraged and thrashed his body screaming at the top of his lungs.

While being walked to a cruiser, Schell uttered, “I have corona” and intentionally coughed on an officer, the complaint says.

Schell continued to be aggressive kicking an officer in the legs and swinging his body.

Police had to use substantial force to over come Schell’s resistance, the complaint says.

Police served a search warrant at Schell’s residence allegedly finding suspected methamphetamine, notebooks of suspected drug sales, digital scales, packaging materials, health insurance cards and public access cards with women’s names and numerous prescription pills.

Schell was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, theft, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.