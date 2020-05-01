Brown: Not the time to shed masks, gather in large groups

The front entrance to Wilkes-Barre City Hall is seen obscured by scaffolding Friday afternoon. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — In what’s become a regular event during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor George Brown delivered his weekly address online Friday afternoon on happenings within the city.

Brown’s nearly 6-minute talk posted on the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WilkesBarreCity/, covered tax payment deadlines, repairs to City Hall, paving projects, the restaurant loan program and an appeal to maintain the social distancing and other precautions in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness, especially with warm weather forecast for this weekend.

Brown encouraged people to enjoy some time outside, but stressed, “However it’s not a time for people to shed their masks or to gather in large groups.”

The mitigation efforts have been successful so far and must be continued, Brown said. “With all the hard work that we’ve done to help contain the virus, we must not stop now,” he said.

The repairs to the interior and exterior of City Hall will be ongoing. The building had been closed to the public, but employees were still working inside when a section of the roof blew off during a storm on April 13. No one was injured and the city found other work space for most of the employees. Ten employees were furloughed and the union representing them filed a grievance against the city.

Brown said the repairs have been delayed by poor weather. Once the roof is fixed, the work will move inside to the fourth floor that sustained extensive damage to the walls, flooring and ceiling in the officers of the mayor and city clerk.

”That being said City Hall will remain closed until further notice,” Brown said.

Utility upgrades will continue for the next several months and paving projects have begun.

South Main Street from Public Square to Ross Street will be milled and paved, Brown said. Work will begin next week on East Northampton Street between South Main and South Washington, he added.

“Please expect traffic delays on South Main,” Brown advised.

Division Street between South Franklin and Vulcan streets will be paved next week. Regent Street between Division and Horton streets, and South Franklin Street between Division and Brook streets have been paved.

Work continues on the Solomon Creek wall reconstruction and pump station projects, Brown said.

On Thursday a section of the brick facade peeled off the former silk mill owned by the city along Westminster Street. Brown said the city secured the building and is in the process of requesting emergency funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the property.

The emergency loan program announced by the city on April 24 has been well received.

”I’m proud to announce that as of today, 21 restaurants have applied for the emergency relief loan application totalling over $141,000 in loan requests,” Brown said.

Created from an inactive economic development program, the restaurant relief program allows the owners of local, non-franchise restaurants to apply for one-year, no-interest loans, up to $7,500. Applications are still available on the city’s website, https://www.wilkes-barre.city/.

Brown noted the payment deadlines for payment of property taxes has been extended. The full face payment is due on June 4.

For those paying on the installment plan:

• Second installment due May 3.

• Third installment due June 4.

• Fourth installment due July 3.

The drop box outside City Hall is inaccessible because of the scaffolding and fencing in place for the ongoing repairs. Payments must be mailed to: Tax Office, City Hall, 40 East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Include a self-addressed envelope if requesting a receipt.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.