Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm

May 1, 2020 Times Leader News

Teen’s body was discovered in Luzerne County

Staff and Wire Reports
Sullivan

Sullivan

COLLEGEVILLE — A man sentenced to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm, officials said.

Jacob Sullivan, 47, died Thursday at a hospital, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. It is being treated as a natural death, the Associated Press reported.

Sullivan had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen’s mother.

Packer’s dismembered body was discovered in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County.

A release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office stated that Sullivan was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at Einstein Medical Center in Montgomery County, where he had been hospitalized since the middle of the week. Prior to his death, Sullivan was housed at SCI-Phoenix.

“This defendant’s crimes remain the worst I have seen in my decades in law enforcement, and for those crimes there is no doubt in my mind he deserved the death penalty,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “I view this as Sullivan’s sentence being carried out sooner than we could have hoped, and I take solace in knowing Grace’s family will not have to endure the pain of the appeals process.”

Jurors decided in March 2019 that Sullivan should get the death penalty.

The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision. Jurors told the judge during the deliberations they were unable to agree, and Sullivan’s lawyers had argued the judge “forced” jurors to keep deliberating, sending the message that a life sentence “was unacceptable.”

Grace Packer’s mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.