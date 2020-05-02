Hospice workers hold blessing service outside Meadows Nursing Home

Cassie Kobeski, volunteer coordinator for Compassionate Care Hospice, holds a sign that proclaims, ‘We (heart) our nurses and aides’ during the blessing service the hospice arranged at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Kobeski also brought a gift of heart-shaped bird feeders that will attract birds the residents can watch from their windows.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Donna Morris-Evans brought her dog, Mia, to the blessing service, and held the little Jack Russell Terrier mix up so residents could see her through the windows and doors.
Staff and volunteers from Compassionate Care Hospice of Taylor included people who read poems, soloist Tammy Gray, who sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ and the Rev. Dennis Gray, hospice chaplain, who prayed for the Meadows staff and residents, urging them to stay strong like the trunk of a tree rather than the branches.
They brought birdseed and a blessing — plus prayers and poems and posters.
One woman sang a heartfelt rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
And another brought her little dog, too.
Staff, volunteers and the chaplain of Compassionate Care Hospice in Taylor have not been able to visit the residents at Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas for a month and a half, because of the coronavirus restrictions.
But on Friday morning, they gathered outside the center for a blessing service to show the residents and staff how much they appreciate them.
Several visitors carried signs proclaiming their thanks to the health care workers in various ways, with posters declaring them to be “our heroes” or, in the case of Cassie Kobeski’s handiwork, subtly comparing them to the powerful, determined “Rosie the Riveter” of the World War II era.
Clinical nurse liaison Heather Blaine, speaking through a microphone, welcomed the group, and several residents watched from windows and doorways, while a few came outside in their wheelchairs for a closer view.
The Rev. Dennis Gray, chaplain for Compassionate Care Hospice, said he has missed being able to visit The Meadows for the regular Thursday church service.
“It’s my prayer that, whether you’re a staff member or a resident, you can see where your strength comes from,” he said Friday, advising both groups to rely on God to help them be strong like the trunk of a tree rather than blowing every which way like tree branches in a storm.
“We’re gonna continue to fight the good fight, won’t we?” the chaplain encouraged those listening. “Staff, we owe you a debt for the work you’re doing.”
Gray’s wife, hospice volunteer Tammy Gray, sang the hymn “Amazing Grace,” and some of the residents who came outside could be heard softly singing along, through their masks.
Before the visitors left, Kobeski gave Blaine some heart-shaped bird-feeders to increase the likelihood that birds will visit outside The Meadows and residents will be able to watch them peck away at the seeds.
Donna Morris-Evans from Compassionate Care also held her Jack Russell Terrier mix, Mia, up where residents could see her, bringing smiles to the faces of people watching through windows and doors.
