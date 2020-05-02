Schwager to serve as president of PBA

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County lawyer David E. Schwager, a partner in the Wilkes-Barre law firm of Chariton, Schwager & Malak, will become president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) at the conclusion of the association’s May 8 House of Delegates meeting.

Schwager, of Kingston, has an extensive history of leadership within the organized bar.

”Clearly, the first priority for my presidential term now is to continue to fight for our members’ extreme crisis-fueled needs in the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government and to work with the courts and other stakeholders in addressing the important issue of assuring continuity of the delivery of legal services,” Schwager said. “Our members are hurting. Our clients are hurting. Everything and everyone are hurting. From day one of this crisis, I joined with the leadership of the PBA to fight for our members and the 65,000 attorneys in Pennsylvania and to provide important resources to them. I am going to be certain that the PBA does everything it possibly can to help the legal profession and, as a result, help the public as we move to recover from our current health crisis.”

Schwager said the association played a critical role in the drafting and passage of a bill in the State House to allow lawyers to return to their offices under applicable health and safety requirements and a bill (which was enacted as Act 15 of 2020) to expand the ability to obtain notarized documents during the pandemic. Schwager said during this time, it is extremely important that lawyers retain the ability to work with clients on legal issues related to their health and estate planning.

“We secured the extension of certain continuing legal education deadlines and the amendment of certain rules and procedures to enable lawyers to cope with the current situation and for graduating law students to have the ability to begin practicing law on a provisional basis due to the postponement of the July bar exam,” Schwager said.

Other measures taken include:

• Expanded the “Wills for Heroes” program to include front line medical professionals (This program provides free wills and other estate planning documents to first responders.)

• Successfully lobbied Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration to expand the ability of lawyers to return to their offices to provide critical legal services.

“These accomplishments have served to vividly demonstrate the role that the PBA plays day in and day out and its value to all of Pennsylvania’s lawyers,” Schwager said.

Schwager said his tenure will be a unique one since so much of the role is normally travel to various PBA, local bar association and other events across the commonwealth. He said all have been canceled for the foreseeable future, or converted to virtual events. He said this will be a significant challenge to communicate the PBA message without that one-on-one/person-to-person touch.

“Instead, I must work with the PBA leadership and staff to serve our members’ interests as we slowly return to a ‘new normal,’” Schwager said. “My first step was to name a PBA task force bringing together representatives of other lawyer groups, the District Attorneys, the trial lawyers, defense lawyers and the courts to develop recommendations to assure the continuity of legal services.”

Schwager said he wants to work to guarantee that, should a disruption like the one that we are experiencing occurs again, the courts, law firms and government offices are ready to meet the challenge of functioning uninterrupted as though the crisis had not occurred.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that we all emerge at the other side of this pandemic healthy and safe and that our first responders and our health care professionals are successful in safely ministering to those suffering the effects of Covid-19,” Schwager said. “In the final analysis, those are the most important challenges we face.”

Schwager is completing his current term as PBA president-elect. During 2018-19, Schwager served as the association’s vice president.

Schwager’s practice focuses on real estate transactions and litigation, title insurance, real estate taxation, zoning and land use, business law, commercial litigation, municipal law and creditors’ rights.

A past assistant district attorney for Luzerne County, Schwager is chair of the Kingston Borough Zoning Hearing Board and an assistant Luzerne County solicitor and has represented various municipal authorities and municipalities.

Community involvement

Schwager serves as president of the S.J. Strauss Housing Foundation and treasurer of Ecumenical Enterprises Inc. He is a member of the board of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry, Greater Wilkes-Barre Growth Partnership, Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund and Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy.

He is a past president of the Jewish Community Center of Wyoming Valley, Temple Israel of Wilkes-Barre, the S.J. Strauss Lodge of B’nai B’rith and the Wyoming Seminary Alumni Association. He served as chair of the United Hebrew Institute School Board and the 2007 Jewish Federation campaign.

Schwager is a graduate of Lafayette College and Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University. He served on the executive committee of the Lafayette College Alumni Association and on the board of the General Alumni Association of The Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University. He is admitted to practice law in all of the state courts of Pennsylvania as well as the United States District Courts for the Middle and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.

