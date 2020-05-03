🔊 Listen to this

The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) recently received a $100,000 surprise monetary donation from Amazon’s local operations facilities to help alleviate hunger for communities across Northeastern Pennsylvania during the unprecedented COVID-19 economic and health crisis.

The funds from Amazon will provide CEO’s Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank with an estimated 286,000 pounds of food to our local communities, including fresh produce and wholesale non-perishable food items. These items will be divided between the Hazleton area and the other areas of NEPA served by the Commission on Economic Opportunity. An estimated 10,000 individuals in Hazleton will receive food assistance through these funds and along with an additional 10,000 individuals in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties.

“We are so appreciative of this generosity,” said Gene Brady, executive director, Commission on Economic Opportunity. “The Food Bank has seen an incredible increase in demand for food assistance over the past month. Without the support of so many companies – like Amazon, so many individuals and organizations, we could not keep up with this demand: Over 1.7 million pounds of food has been given to more than 90,000 people since this crisis began. Unfortunately it appears the need for food will continue to grow as time goes on. We hope we can count on our community to match the growing need with increasing generosity.”

Five Amazon fulfillment centers and delivery stations came together to make this donation possible, including Amazon’s AVP1 fulfillment center in Hazleton, its AVP3 fulfillment center in Gouldsboro, its AVP8 fulfillment center in Pittston and its DAE3 delivery station in Hazleton Township.

“Amazon believes it’s our duty to provide people with the items they need during this critical time,” said Stan Weitoish, general manager, Amazon’s Hazleton fulfillment center. “Amazon is proud to be part of the fabric of this community, and on behalf of the more than 3,000 employees across Northeast PA, we are glad to support the Commission on Economic Opportunity and the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and provide local individuals and families with access to nutritious food.”