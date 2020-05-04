Police: Man defecates in back seat of cruiser

KINGSTON — A Kingston police cruiser is out of service for decontamination after a man defecated and urinated in the rear seat on Friday, according to police.

Police also allege Matthew Graham Bryant, 34, address listed as homeless, wiped feces on the walls of a holding cell inside the police department.

Bryant allegedly kicked his legs striking two officers in their legs and chest while he was in custody.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bryant was arrested for public drunkenness on South Maple Avenue and placed in the rear seat of a cruiser.

While traveling to the police department to be processed, Bryant told the officer, “I (expletive), and I’m going to wipe it all over your car so you can clean it up,” the complaint says.

The officer immediately detected an odor of feces.

Bryant began kicking the windows and doors of the cruiser during his outburst, the complaint says.

After arriving at the police department, an officer noticed a puddle of urine on the back seat floor.

Bryant refused to exit the cruiser and had to be carried to the cell block area.

As an officer attempted to remove Bryant’s shoes, police said he began to violently kick striking the officer in the legs and chest. Another officer was assaulted by Bryant who continued to kick his legs in a violent manner, the complaint says.

Bryant as stunned by a Taser during the struggle.

While inside a holding cell, Bryant wiped feces on the holding cell walls, the complaint says.

Police said Bryant yelled threats to the officers saying, “(Expletive) kill you guys,” according to the complaint.

Bryant was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.