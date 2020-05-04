Nurses Month: Carole MacDonald

Why did you decide to go into nursing?

As a mother of four most of my early adult life was focused on raising my kids. It wasn’t until I was in my 30s that I had time of my own and I knew I wanted to focus now, on a career. I wanted to go into nursing because of the broad areas of practice and, whatever the stage of life or health of my patients, I wanted to make a positive impact in how they were cared for. After working across many areas of nursing, I knew I really wanted to work in geriatrics.

What do you do on a daily basis?

I am fortunate that in addition to the administrative tasks that I perform daily, I get to spend time with my residents. It is important to me and the staff at Highland Park that our residents are receiving the best medical care and that they are thriving mentally and emotionally.

How has being a nurse shaped your life?

Deciding to become a nurse has had a much greater impact on my life than I could have ever imagined. The things I’ve learned, the people I’ve met and the residents I care for make this profession and career very rewarding. I am grateful to be able to do what I love, and I get to do it with amazing co-workers and supportive, caring owners.

What is your favorite part of the job?

What I love the most about what I do is developing relationships with residents and their families.

We care for residents at different stages in life and health. We are family to those who have none, and we are family advocates for those with loved ones under our care.

Have there been any special moments that have really touched you?

We also find ourselves managing care for endof-life and it’s a very emotional time for all. But I take solace in knowing that we have made a difference. My most special moment in nursing was when I was taking care of a gentleman that was on hospice. He was a fixture by my side most of his time at Highland. In his last few weeks he would sit with me in my office because he wanted someone to be with him. I went to see him late one night before I left. I knelt in front of him sitting in the recliner and I told him that I had to leave, that I loved him, and I would see him tomorrow. He reached up slowly, grabbed my face in his hands and kissed me on the cheek. He passed away the next morning.

I love the quote “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”