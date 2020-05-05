Avondale Mine Memorial Park vandalized, American flag burned

May 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
PLYMOUTH TWP. — Plexiglass on two kiosks were smashed and literature noting the historical significant of the 1869 mine disaster were burned at the Avondale Mine Memorial Park.

An American flag was reported to have been burned and the pole was missing from the memorial garden in front of the park just off Route 11.

Broken pieces of plexiglass and burnt literature laid on the ground near the kiosk that stands in front of the mine shaft. The main kiosk was also damaged.

Hand-written signs with a phone number of the Plymouth Historical Society replaced the historical literature asking the public for help in finding the vandals.

Calls and messages to the Plymouth Historical Society were not returned Tuesday.

State police Trooper Deanna Piekanski said they are investigating the vandalism.

Avondale Mine Memorial Park sits along Route 11 and is reached after walking about 400 yards on the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad bed. Although a road gate blocks vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and off-road motorcycles can access the park.

A message posted on the Plymouth Historical Society’s Facebook page on Monday related to the vandalism.

“Someone out there knows who’s responsible. Odds are they didn’t hike 400 yards to damage the Avondale Mine site but drove there on an ATV, dirt bike or a mountain bike. So, we’re asking the trail riding community for your HELP!” the message says.

The message called the vandalism a “Very Distressing Sight,” and noted an American flag and a flag holder on top of a wall were missing, with burnt remnants of the flag found in the area.

Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the Avondale Mine Disaster when 110 men and boys were killed in a massive fire in the Steuben Shaft, blocking their only means of escape.

The Avondale Mine Memorial Park originated in 2012 and is maintained by the Plymouth Historical Society.