Luzerne County releases proposed consolidated polling locations for June 2 primary

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri released a list Tuesday of the 58 sites he proposes for use as polling places in the June 2 primary election.
Due to coronavirus, the number of voting locations must be temporarily reduced from 144 buildings to an estimated 58 “well-ventilated, larger buildings” to alleviate concerns about proper social distancing and polling place and poll worker shortages, Pedri has said.
Pedri is set to present the consolidation plan to the county election board Wednesday.
New sites
The 22 new locations are all schools.
Pedri said they can house elections because students must remain home during the pandemic, and the county will fund post-election school cleaning covered by state coronavirus response funding.
He thanked superintendents for their cooperation “in a time of need.”
The schools along with the voting precincts they will cover in parenthesis:
• Hanover Area High School (Hanover Twp. Wards 1-6, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run boroughs)
• Pittston Area High School (Avoca Wards 1-3, Dupont Wards 1 and 2, Duryea Wards 1-3, Hughestown borough)
• Bear Creek Community Charter School (Bear Creek Township Districts 1-3, Bear Creek Village borough)
• Wilkes-Barre Area Solomon/Plains School (Plains Township Wards 1-5)
• Wyoming Valley West Middle School (Kingston Wards 1-8)
• Wyoming Valley West Dana Street School (Forty Fort Wards 1-3, Swoyersville Wards 1-3)
• West Side Career and Technical Center (Courtdale, Luzerne and Pringle boroughs)
• Wyoming Valley West State Street Elementary (Edwardsville Wards 1 and 2, Larksville Wards 1-3)
• Wyoming Valley West High School (Plymouth Wards 1-3, Plymouth Township)
• Greater Nanticoke Area High School (Nanticoke Wards 1-6, Newport Township Wards 1 and 2)
• Wyoming Area High School (West Pittston Wards 1-3, West Wyoming Wards 1 and 2, Wyoming Wards 1-3, Exeter Wards 1-3)
• Dallas High School (Dallas Ward 1 and 2, Dallas Township Districts 1-5)
• MMI Preparatory School (Freeland and Jeddo boroughs)
• Crestwood High School (Fairview Township Districts 1 and 2, Rice Township Districts 1 and 2, Wright Township Districts 1-4)
• Crestwood Rice Elementary (Nuangola borough, Slocum Township)
• Northwest Area High School (Hunlock Township, Shickshinny, Huntington Township, New Columbus borough)
• Ross Primary Center (Ross Township)
• Hazleton Elementary/Middle School, known as the “Castle” (Hazleton Wards 7-11)
• Heights Terrace Elementary (Hazleton Wards 1-6)
• West Hazleton Middle School (West Hazleton Wards 1 and 2)
• Pittston Area High School (Jenkins Township Districts 1-3, Laflin borough, Pittston Township Districts 1 and 2)
• Lake-Lehman High School (Harveys Lake, Jackson Township, Lehman Township Districts 1-3)
Expanded sites
Seven of the locations already were used for elections but will be expanded to accommodate more spacing and voters, Pedri said.
These sites, along with the voters that would be using them:
• Boyd Dodson Elementary (Wilkes-Barre Wards 10, 11, 19 and 20)
• Kistler Elementary (Wilkes-Barre Wards 12, 13, 15 and 16)
• Toyota Sportsplex (Wilkes-Barre Wards 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9)
• Cross Creek Community Church (Franklin Township, Kingston Township Districts 1-4)
• Dennison Township Municipal Building (Dennison Township, White Haven borough)
• Sugarloaf Township Municipal Building (Sugarloaf Township Districts 1-3)
• Pittston Library (Pittston City Wards 1-4)
No change
The following 29 polling locations would remain the same and cover voters in the following jurisdictions in parenthesis:
• Butler Township Community Center (Butler Township Districts 1 and 5)
• Butler Township Municipal Building (Butler Township Disricts 2-4)
• White Haven VFW Post 6615 (Foster Township District 1)
• Foster Township Municipal Building (Foster Township District 2)
• Harwood Fire House (Hazle Township District 1)
• Hazle Township Commons Building (Hazle Township Districts 2 and 3)
• Hazle Township Fire Company (Hazle Township Districts 4 and 5)
• Conyngham Borough Building (Conyngham borough)
• Conyngham Township Municipal Building (Conyngham Township)
• Hollenback Township Municipal Building (Hollenback Township)
• Berwick Assembly of God Church (Salem Township Districts 1 and 2)
• Black Creek Township Municipal Building (Black Creek Township)
• Fairmount Twp Volunteer Fire & Ambulance (Fairmount Township)
• Exeter Township Municipal Building (Exeter Township)
• Lake Township Municipal Building (Lake Township)
• Laurel Run Borough Community Building (Laurel Run borough)
• Nescopeck Youth Center (Nescopeck Borough)
• Nescopeck Township Municipal Building (Nescopeck Township)
• Penn Lake Community Center (Penn Lake Park Borough)
• Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Pavilion (Wilkes-Barre Ward 2 and 3)
• Dan Flood Elementary (Wilkes-Barre Ward 5)
• St. Aloysius Padden Hall (Wilkes-Barre Wards 17 and 18)
• Yatesville Borough Municipal Building (Yatesville borough)
• Ashley Borough Municipal Building (Ashley Wards 1 and 2)
• Buck Township Municipal Building (Buck Township)
• Dorrance Township Municipal Building (Dorrance Township)
• Sylvania Masonic Hall (Union Township)
• Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall (Wilkes-Barre Township Wards 1 and 2)
• Central United Methodist Church (Wilkes-Barre Ward 14)
