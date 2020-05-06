Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame seeks to update files

May 6, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday announced that it has embarked on a mission to update its files.

Jim Martin, president of the organization, said membership files are in need of recent address, phone number and email address information.

Martin said all current members are asked to email their most recent contact information to the organization at — [email protected]

“More importantly, an update of the biographies of the inductees is also being offered,” Martin said. “The passing of time has taken its toll on some of the archives.”

Martin said some of the biographies appear to have errors or omissions — others lack post-induction honors information and could be amended.

Martin said the Hall of Fame would very much like to edit the profiles of any inductee who desires it.

Inductees or family members are asked to go to the website — luzernecountysportshalloffame.com — and read their biographies, check for corrections or omissions, suggest additions, and forward their information to Martin through the website.

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the honor and achievements of the area’s most decorated athletes. Martin said this update will give its inductees a second shot at telling their story accurately and in its entirety.

