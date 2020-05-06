Yudichak, Newport Twp., DCNR partner on enforcement at Pinchot forest

NEWPORT TWP. — State Senator John Yudichak Wednesday said a recent enforcement operation at Pinchot State forest land “sent a clear message.”

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, recently partnered with the Newport Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on a collaborative enforcement operation that took place on Saturday, May 2, on Pinchot State Forest land.

Yudichak said the operation was carried out in response to numerous incidents reported to the Newport Township Police Department involving both in-state and out-of-state residents that were driving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) illegally on Earth Conservancy and Newport Aggregate land.

Pinchot State Forest land was being used as an unloading zone and a gathering spot for the ATV riders, Yudichak said.

“I would like to thank DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and District Forester from the Pinchot Forest District, Nick Lylo, for acting swiftly to collaborate with the Newport Township Police Department on a well-planned enforcement operation to dissuade future illegal riding and trespassing on Earth Conservancy, Newport Aggregate and Pinchot State Forest land,” Yudichak said. “This operation sent a clear message that this activity not be tolerated.”

The result of the collaborative enforcement operation was as follows:

• 3 cited for trespass with trucks and trailers.

• 2 cited for ATVs on roadway.

• 7 trucks and trailers removed from Earth Conservancy property.

• DCNR rangers handed out 10 warnings to ATV riders.

Yudichak said 5 DCNR rangers from Pinchot, Weiser, Delaware and Loyalsock State Forests assisted the Newport Township Police Department. Assistant District Forester and Ranger Manager Tim Latz from Pinchot State Forest served as supervisor for the patrol.

Newport Township Police Chief Jeremy Blank said his department was being inundated with calls about people driving ATVs and off-road vehicles illegally on state land and both Earth Conservancy and Newport Aggregate land.

“We discovered that the problem was even more serious than we originally thought after responding to a serious ATV accident near the area where people were congregating,” Chief Blank said. “One of our officers discovered over 40 vehicles with ramps and trailers and an abundance of trash on state land.”

Chief Blank sent a letter to Lylo informing the district forester that as many as 40 vehicles were observed on several days, all having vehicle ramps attached. The chief said evidence of parties held on the land was found and also ashes from a bonfire and garbage strewn about.

Chief Blank thanked Yudichak for acting quickly to put the township in touch with DCNR, which assisted in the enforcement operation.

In November of 2016, Sen. Yudichak helped to secure a state grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for Newport Township to purchase an ATV/SUV (Polaris General 1000) to help combat illegal dumping and vandalism in some of the same regions where the current illegal riding and trespassing has been occurring. The vehicle was used in Saturday’s enforcement operation.

“On behalf of myself and the Newport Township Commissioners, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Sen. Yudichak and DCNR for their quick response to our request for assistance,” said Joseph Hillan, Newport Township Manager. “The Lee Section of our township has become a popular gathering place for out-of-town residents, and the support we received here on such short notice, shows us our state officials are here for us as we continue to combat these issues moving forward.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.