Police: Man went on spending spree after stealing purse

May 6, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

SLOCUM TWP. — A man from Exeter who state police said used a spark plug to smash a car window and steal a purse went on a spending spree with stolen credit cards, buying gasoline, cigarettes, a turkey club sandwich, French toast and milk, according to court records.

State police allege Mario Rizzuto, 54, of Birchwood Estates, was driving around in his vehicle and decided to smash into a Jeep parked in the 600 block of Lily Lake road on March 2.

Rizzuto fled with a purse containing a .22-caliber pistol and numerous credit cards, court records say.

State police in court records say Rizzuto admitted to selling the pistol to a drug dealer and using the stolen credit cards at various businesses to buy gasoline, cigarettes and milk, including a dinner at a restaurant on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Rizzuto was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on 15 counts of access device fraud, 11 counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, and one count each of criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility and illegal possession of a firearm. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

State police said Rizzuto was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a 2001 felony conviction in Lackawanna County.

According to the criminal complaint:

A resident of Lily Lake Road reported her purse was stolen after someone smashed a car window on her vehicle.

Credit cards were used at various businesses including Friendly’s Restaurant, Sheetz in Wilkes-Barre, Turkey Hill stores in Nanticoke and Wilkes-Barre, Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke, Paris Mart and Uni Mart in Wilkes-Barre, totaling $393.97 in purchases, the complaint says.

After Rizzuto was detained and questioned by investigators, he allegedly admitted he was driving around looking for a vehicle to smash into because he needed money to support a drug addiction. Rizzuto claimed he can smoke up to $1,000 worth of crack cocaine a day.

Rizzuto said he sold the .22-caliber pistol to his crack cocaine dealer for $150 cash and $150 worth of crack cocaine. Less than one hour after he sold the pistol, Rizzuto claimed he went back to his dealer to buy crack cocaine with the $150 cash, according to the complaint.

State police in the complaint stated Rizzuto admitted to selling items from the purse at pawn shops in the area.