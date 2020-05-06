Nominations open Sunday for ‘Healthcare Heroes Suite’ at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 6, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
(WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In celebration of National Nurses Day, the ASM Global staff at Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday recognized and thanked all the brave nurses and health care professionals that are on the front lines battling to keep the public safe.

To show appreciation, the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township will be honoring and thanking local health care professionals with luxury suite tickets for Mohegan Sun Arena events beginning this fall, or whenever it is deemed safe for the venue to host public events.

“At ASM Global and Mohegan Sun Arena, we pride ourselves on creating memorable experiences, and we can’t wait until we can once again do so,” said Will Beekman, General Manager. “In the meantime, our health care heroes are getting us through, risking their lives to save the lives of others. They are the true rock stars, and they deserve to be recognized.

“Between this initiative, and our existing Salute To Service program, we will continue giving back to all of our community heroes.”

The “Healthcare Heroes Suite” will recognize health care professionals that have been on the front lines fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in our community and around the world.

Nominations will be accepted from the community during National Hospitals Week, which begins Sunday, May 10, and continues through Saturday, May 16.

Nominations may be submitted online on the website at www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/HealthcareHeroes.

All nominees will have their names and photos posted on the arena’s web site and social media pages, along with a thank you message from the venue.

After all nominees have been publicly recognized, Mohegan Sun Arena will conduct a lottery drawing from all nominations received to select the recipients of luxury suite tickets for a future Mohegan Sun Arena event.

The lottery drawing will be aired on the Mohegan Sun Arena’s Facebook page and the venue’s website at a date to be announced.

