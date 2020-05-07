Self-employed can now file for backdated pandemic unemployment benefits

May 7, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Those workers not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing backdated claims on the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance web site.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak Thursday announced that eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others can now file backdated claims.

Oleksiak said the new PUA system, which launched its first phase on April 18, was completed early Thursday morning and is now fully operational.

L&I opted to roll out the system in two phases to collect as many applications ahead of time as possible so that payments could be made quickly after the website’s completion.

To date, more than 174,000 new PUA claims have been filed.

Backdated PUA claims/payments

PUA claims can be backdated to Jan. 27, 2020, or to the first week you were unemployed due to COVID-19, whichever of the two dates is later.

The system will backdate your claim to when you first became unemployed, as reported by you when you enter your last day of work.

You will not receive a confirmation email after submitting your initial PUA claim. Your determination information will be available in your dashboard on the PUA web site.

Payments will be made in one lump sum either via direct deposit or to a UC-issued debit card through U.S. Bank, whichever method you chose when you applied.

If you’re eligible, approved and have no issues with your PUA claim, you should receive your first lump sum payment within one week or less after filing backdated claims.

Weekly certifications/payments

Moving forward, claimants must file their PUA certifications weekly to get paid. You will receive a one-week grace period if you miss filing your weekly certification.

An unemployment week is Sunday through Saturday, so the first day you can file your weekly certification is on a Sunday.

You don’t have to file on Sunday — you can file your weekly certification any day Sunday through Friday.

You can’t file for future weeks, only for the prior week(s).

Your very first payment — whether it’s the backdated lump sum payment or a regular weekly payment — will arrive within one week or less after you file your first certification.

Your regular weekly payments will arrive within 3 business days after you file your weekly certification.

The maximum weekly PUA benefit rate is $572. The minimum weekly amount is $195.

Additional $600 per week payments

If you receive PUA payments, you will automatically receive an extra $600 per week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

You will receive your first FPUC payment the week after your first PUA payment. You will receive your PUA and FPUC payments separately.

FPUC benefits are for the week ending April 4, 2020, through the week ending July 25, 2020. These payments will also be backdated and paid in one lump sum.

Since March 15, the department has made over 11.7 million payments to claimants for a total of more than $5.4 billion in benefits — approximately $4 billion from regular UC and over $1.41 billion from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program (extra $600 per week).

UC claim statistics

Since March 15, more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular UC and more than 174,000 have filed for PUA. Regular UC claim statistics are available here and the breakdown of that data by industry and county is here. PUA claim statistics are available here.

PUA and FPUC are included in the new federal expansion to unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

