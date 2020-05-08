Nurses Month: Julie Kennedy

May 8, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Ben Mandell For Times Leader
Julie Kennedy is a nurse at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilition.

Location: Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilition

Quote: “It’s hard for the residents because they are used to seeing their families and now they can’t. We are all that they have right now.”

Just as not all heroes wear capes, not all nurses and healthcare heroes work in hospitals.

Julie Kennedy works at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation where she assists elderly patients. Now with COVID-19 spreading throughout the country, these patients now can’t see any outside visitors.

“It’s hard for the residents because they are used to seeing their families and now they can’t,” Kennedy said. “We are all that they have right now.”

As many people are realizing during their isolation, mental health becomes very fragile and not seeing the people you are used too is very difficult.

“It is also hard for residents that are hard of hearing because we have to wear a mask,” Kennedy, a West Pittston resident, said. “It creates even more anxiety for them, especially the ones that have dementia. They don’t understand why these people are wearing these masks, so it causes more anxiety and confusion for them.”

For many people, the masks have made it difficult to communicate, but especially for those who are hard of hearing because you can no longer see when people are talking or read their lips.

“It completely alters everything for them,” Kennedy said.

Outside of her work at the nursing home, things have changed drastically in her personal life and school life.

“I haven’t been going around family because I don’t want it going to my grandmother or my mother-in-law who is increased risk,” Kennedy said. “I am also a nursing student in the RN program at LCCC where I am now doing online classes.

“We are finished up this month and I’m graduating this semester. We will still be graduating, and they have just pushed the ceremony back.”

Like most nurses, Kennedy’s sympathy doesn’t go to herself, but to others.

“I more so feel bad for the high school seniors. (College seniors) at least got to experience that and have that memory,” Kennedy said. “I also got to experience that when I graduated from LPN school.”

Julie Kennedy’s work is greatly appreciated and highly valued. It is incredible to not only help and put others first while finishing up school, which is a tough job on its own.

