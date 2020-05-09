Gov. Wolf, AG Shapiro announce protections from foreclosures, evictions

In today’s Times Leader, we also are featuring a story about the importance of taking care of one’s own mental health during perhaps the most unreasonable times through which many of us have ever lived.

Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said that many people are struggling with feelings of anxiety right now.

“We know that the COVID-19 emergency is a difficult time for everyone, and many are struggling with feelings of fear and anxiety. It is okay to feel this way,” Miller said, according to a piece by our own Bill O’Boyle.

Miller’s comments come at the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s perhaps more important than ever to be aware of our mental health. During this global health crisis, in which the focus of life worldwide has shifted from “living” to “surviving,” it can be easy to begin to feel your mental health slip away.

I want to open up about my struggles with anxiety to the people of the Wyoming Valley. Not because I think it makes me interesting or important, or that my sleepless nights spent biting my nails down to the quick in any way compares to the struggles of COVID-19 patients, medical staff on the front line or those who have lost their job as a result of this crisis.

No, I don’t want to talk about this because I think my individual narrative is any way important to the broader story of COVID-19, but rather because I think it’s important to normalize the discussion about mental health in our culture. Talking about your mental health needs to feel as normal and even banal as talking about your physical health, because both are just as important to your well-being.

Anxiety has been an important part of my life for about as far back as I can remember. It’s not one of numerous emotions I feel, but rather the lens through which I view all other emotions. It colors everything. Moments of happiness are colored by some part of my brain saying “What if this moment ends?” Moments of sadness are colored by the same voice asking “What if this moment never ends?”

The funny thing about the way that my anxiety-brain works is that all of my irrational fears center around one fairly rational root anxiety, as it were: “What if something horrible has already happened, and I just don’t know the ways that it affects me yet?”

Altogether, not that unrealistic of an idea, right? I mean, horrible things are happening all the time, and odds are good that, at some point or another, one of them will have consequences for me. But the problem is that this way of thinking creeps into every facet of my life.

In social settings, I’m constantly worried that I have already sabotaged myself: “What if this person misunderstood what I just said, and I have now irrevocably damaged our friendship?”

Every time I file my taxes I’m consumed with the fear that I’ve somehow made such an egregious error that it will somehow lead to my being hauled off by IRS goons who put a bag over my head as they jam me into the back of a police car.

You can imagine the full extent of the ways that it impacts my life, but I’m usually able to keep it under a fair bit of control. The irony of this piece is that, despite the fact that I’m writing about this constant struggle with anxiety for the entirety of the world to see, I’ve never actually talked to a doctor about it.

A big part of that is because I feel like I handle my anxiety well. Despite the fact that I’m constantly concerned that I’ve destroyed a friendship, I have a fairly healthy social life. I have numerous friends in whom I feel as though I could trust my life and I think they feel the same about me. And, so far, I have yet to be spirited away by the IRS. And I’m usually able to distract myself with work, hobbies and other things.

So despite the fact that I’m mentally constantly scanning the horizon for the proverbial other shoe to drop, I’m often able to calm my nerves by reminding myself that, most days, that shoe doesn’t drop. Most days are typically fine, neither notably good or bad. And when the shoe does drop, I’m usually able to handle it. I can quiet my anxiety by reminding myself that on most days, despite my constant fears of self-sabotage, things seem to be going well.

The other part of why I’ve never talked to a doctor, though, is because part of me worries, “What if it’s already too late to fix?”

Let’s ignore, for a moment, the fact that it’s never too late to reach out for help with mental health problems, and instead zero in on the implications. Because of my core anxiety of “What if something horrible has already happened, and I just don’t know the ways that it affects me yet?”, a lot of my fears center around my health.

If I notice any sort of abnormality about my body, regardless of how fleeting it might be, I immediately begin to spiral through the worst possible outcomes, which almost always end with my painful, inevitable death. I have more than once in the past three years or so ended up in the ER while having a panic attack about some passing ache or pain that has somehow made me convinced that my death is but moments away.

I’m not proud of this, but I’m not ashamed of it either, because it’s not like I asked to be like this. Judging by the way many comments on the internet go, I’m sure someone is preparing to write a comment making fun of me, to which I say, go ahead. This whole column is normally me making fun of myself anyway.

But with that constant anxiety about my own health swirling around in my head, you can imagine my mental state during all of this. I have on no fewer than three different occasions absolutely had myself convinced I caught COVID-19. It doesn’t help that anxiety causes shortness of breath, anyway. Just one more thing to spiral about.

To cut my Woody Allen-esque litany of neuroses short, though, and to get to the crux of why I’ve decided to talk about all this so publicly, I think it’s important to be honest with the feelings that you’re dealing with right now. Because, for once, my constant anxiety isn’t “What if something horrible has already happened, and I just don’t know the ways that it affects me yet?”

Instead, it’s become: “Something horrible is currently happening, and I have no way of knowing the full ways in which things will affect me when it’s all said and done.”

It’s a scary feeling. But it’s one that nearly every single human on earth right now is dealing with. So if you talk to someone about it, they’ll get what you mean.

Make sure you reach out to your friends and family, whether you need to talk or you think they do. Because with all of this going on, there’s a good chance both of you do. I find that when my anxiety is at its worst, I tend to ignore socializing. I don’t answer texts or phone calls, which only makes the spiraling worse. Try to get yourself to feel comfortable with expressing yourself through all of this. Because being frank about your feelings is the only way to overcome them, really.

During this time of social distancing, it can be hard to still feel like your friends and family even still exist except on the computer screen during a Zoom meeting. So find a little way to make sure your loved ones know they are exactly that: loved.

Times Leader page designer and close friend of mine Toni Pennello recently had three gigantic tubs of coffee delivered to my house after a stray comment about my having run out.

It was a surprisingly touching thing; sure, it’s nice to receive a random gift, but it was amazing to be reminded that my support system still exists out there in the world, even though I haven’t had an in-person conversation with anyone other than my roommate in nearly two months. It reminded me that people still care, even if I can’t see them.

So please reach out to someone today. During this incredible time of stress, it’s important to remind people that their support system is there for them. It’s never too late to reach out, until it is.