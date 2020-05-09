West Pittston man faces assault, drug charges

WEST PITTSTON — A man was charged with corruption of minors and simple assault after reportedly fighting with his mother and attempting to supply a juvenile with narcotics, according to police.

Anthony Ross, 22, of West Pittston was charged by police after a domestic incident call to Ross’s home on Friday evening.

According to the police report:

Officers were dispatched to the residence after Ross’s mother reported that her son had assaulted her in the home.

She also claimed that Ross had supplied her juvenile son with narcotics, showing officers pictures that Ross posted on Instagram of the drugs that Ross allegedly supplied the juvenile with.

She stated that Ross was so “stoned” at work that she was contacted and asked to come pick him up. She found narcotics and marijuana in Ross’s belongings but destroyed the narcotics because she didn’t want them in the house.

The assault stemmed from an incident where the woman asked Ross to turn down his phone, at which point Ross struck her.

She was checked out and didn’t display any visible injuries.

Ross told police that he didn’t supply the juvenile with drugs, but that “everyone does drugs” and he wouldn’t be able to stop the juvenile from doing them anyway.

Officers noted that Ross appeared under the influence, and Ross stated that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages earlier.

He confirmed to police that there had been a fight, but only because was trying to get his phone back from his mother.

Ross was released on bail following the incident and is due back in court on May 14.