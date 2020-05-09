Edwardsville native played key role in making of acclaimed documentary

George Ohrin, far right, stands next to Sasha Joseph Neulinger, the child abuse victim who made the documentary film ‘Rewind’ about his life.
Submitted photo
George Ohrin, right, with Sasha Joseph Neulinger at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
George Ohrin, right, is greeted by Pope Francis in Philadelphia in 2015.
Submitted photo
WILKES-BARRE — George Ohrin, an Edwardsville native and graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and King’s College, was the lead detective investigating the case of Sasha Joseph Neulinger, a child abuse victim who has turned his experience into an award-winning documentary entitled “Rewind.”
The film has appeared in major film festivals in the U.S. throughout the year since premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival last year to rave reviews. It has appeared internationally as well, including, Rome, Paris and the London International film festivals.
“Rewind” will air Monday on WVIA at 10 p.m.
Ohrin, who lives in Bryn Mawr, served as a special officer on security detail for Pope Francis’s visit to Philadelphia in 2015. He worked in the Philadelphia area as a detective for more than 30 years.
Ohrin was the consulting producer on the “Rewind” film.
Now retired from police work, Ohrin has spent time acting in regional theater and independent films. He was the lead detective on the case of the film’s subject and filmmaker, Sasha Joseph Neulinger, now 30, a child abuse victim. Ohrin led the investigation that led to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the persons involved.
“This film shows the resiliency of what human beings can overcome,” Ohrin said. “It shows how strong Sasha was and that people are stronger than they realize.”
Ohrin and Neulinger became friends and when Neulinger decided to make a documentary about his story, he reached out to Ohrin to work with him on the project. Ohrin has traveled with Neulinger to speaking engagements where they both discuss their history together and involvement in the film.
“All that has been placed on hold due to the pandemic,” Ohrin said.
To learn more about the film, go to the Step 1 Films link — http://www.step1films.com/
Ohrin noted that Sasha’s sister, Bekah, was also abused. He said the film itself was recently ranked No. 9 in the top 20 must-see movies this year as listed by Esquire Magazine.
Ohrin said as chief investigator on this case of child sex abuse that began in 1997 and lasted through 2006, there were several plot twists that will be revealed in the film.
Over the years, Ohrin and Neulinger kept in constant communication.
“Sasha contacted me in 2013 to ask if I would help work on the film as a consulting producer,” Ohrin said.
Ohrin has family in Luzerne County, including his brother, Joe Ohrin, and mother, Rose Ohrin in Edwardsville. When he visits the area, Ohrin said he likes to hang out at Harveys Lake and he attends the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.
About the film
(from PBS)
Made up of home video footage that reveals a long-kept secret, Sasha Joseph Neulinger’s “Rewind” is a brave and wrenching look at his childhood and his journey to reconcile his past. By probing the gap between image and reality, the film depicts both how little and how much a camera can capture.
For as long as Neulinger can remember, a video camera was ever-present, with his father constantly filming — from birthday parties and hockey games to holidays. But his father’s camera, trained on the frequent gatherings of a tight-knit family, was also documenting a hidden secret, the revelation of which would lead to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle, and a generational reckoning.
An intensely personal project six years in the making, featuring first-hand interviews with Neulinger’s family, and the law enforcement and mental health professionals on the front lines of subsequent legal battles, “Rewind” re-frames the perspective on traumatic events from Sasha’s childhood, this time placing him in control of the camera, firmly at the helm of his own narrative.
As each frame of footage unfolds, so, too, do the layers of this complex and affecting survivor story, the heartbeat of which is Neulinger’s vulnerability, bravery and enduring positivity, against all odds.
The filmmaker
Sasha Joseph Neulinger, now 30, is the co-founder and head of production at Step 1 Films. After finishing film school at Montana State University, he discovered the raw materials that would propel him to tell the story of his life.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.