Parade honors teachers at Holy Rosary School

May 9, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Ellie Faulent, seventh grade, and her brother Benjamin, third grade, prepared a sign for the teacher appreciate parade on Saturday.

<p>More than 30 vehicles processed past the Holy Rosary Catholic School in Duryea as students show their appreciation for their teachers on Saturday morning among snow flurries.</p>

<p>Holy Rosary Elementary Catholic School teachers, spaced six feet apart, wave to the parade of parents and students of the school. Students wanted to show their appreciate to the teachers of the school.</p>

<p>Holy Rosary Elementary Catholic School student Paige Skibitsky stands through the sunroof of her parent’s car as she waves in appreciation to her teachers Saturday.</p>

<p>Holy Rosary Principal Melissa Skutach, right, waves to students on Saturday. Students and parents showed their appreciation for faculty and staff the entire week.</p>

DURYEA — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has ground many parts of everyday life to a halt, the education system rolls on.

To many, teachers have been unsung heroes through it all, adapting to new methods to continue teaching children, even without a classroom or a chalkboard.

The students and parents of the Holy Rosary School in Duryea know exactly how hard the teachers and staff at the school are working, and so they decided to honor them.

All week, in commemoration of Teachers Appreciation Week, the Holy Rosary families have been parading through town to show their love and appreciation of their teachers, with the last of these being held on Saturday morning.

“Everyone in the school wanted to show the teachers our appreciation somehow,” said Amy Desena, a one of the organizers of this series of parades, and a mother of three daughters in the Holy Rosary school system.

On a chilly, snowy Saturday morning, a group of students, parents, and law enforcement officials began to gather at the Sacred Heart Church on Stephenson Street. Some cars were adorned with balloons, or banners; students could be seen popping their heads out through sunroofs, holding signs with messages of appreciation for the teachers.

The mini-parade, escorted by police vehicles at the front and bringing up the rear, went from the church parking lot down to the Holy Rosary school at the other end of Stephenson Street.

Waiting for the parade at the school was a line of teachers and other various staff members, spread out across the sidewalk in an effort to stay six feet apart from one another.

The cars honked and passengers waved at the teachers as they drove by. Getting to see some of their students in person for the first time since the beginning of quarantine was enough to move some teachers to tears.

“I could cry right now. This was so nice,” said Lisa Simkulak, a preschoool teacher.

“We’ve been doing Zoom socials and the kids have gotten to see each other that way, but it was nice to see everyone’s faces again,” Simkulak said.

Desena, who referred to herself as a “seed planter” when it comes to the idea of holding these parades, said it was important to honor the teachers not just because of the work they do, but because of the outstanding people that they are.

“They’re not just our teachers,” Desena said. “They’re our friends, too.”