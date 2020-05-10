Only two new Luzerne County government workers added in April due to coronavirus hiring freeze

WILKES-BARRE — Shortly before I sat down to write this piece amid the gloom of Friday afternoon, I opened the front door to find a small box on the porch.

I hustled the box upstairs to a corner room that stays mostly closed, dark and still smelling of Pine Sol from a months-ago mopping since its hardwood floors see little traffic.

With the box carefully sliced open, I set two small structures down onto the table: A gray corner storefront, and a rust colored mine shaft building.

Both are 3-D printed N scale structures — this remarkable modern technology has lots of uses you might not have considered — destined for two of my model railroad projects once they have been suitably painted and weathered.

One will find itself in a scaled down version of Philadelphia, the other in a fictional coal region borough called Owl Creek — the name inspired by, but not really resembling, an area near Tamaqua.

They’ll presumably settle in those places but stay in this room, the one place in the house where reality is suspended, where trolley cars filled with people clang through busy Philadelphia and trains rumble into a 1960s coal town, neither of which has yet heard of the coronavirus.

It is my one real escape from the news, which pervades most of my waking life, as it does for so many of us.

Since the outrbreak began, we have written about the many diversions people are turning to as an escape from the boredom and terror of these times: Cooking, music, video games, gardening, haircuts, drives down memory lane, the pleasures of binge-watching Netflix shows.

Booze also seems to top many people’s lists, but that’s another story.

Some of these are new or enhanced pastimes for people who might otherwise be out shopping, eating, socializing, exercising or doing any number of things now mostly forbidden to us.

But these times really are tailor-made for model railroaders, many of us no strangers to spending long hours building, painting and detailing imaginary versions of the world for our trains to run through.

Social distancing? Bring it on.

Seeing an increasing number of posts on my social media about projects fellow modelers were tackling, I reached out on a number of platforms to see if anyone would like to discuss them for the paper. While I focused mostly on our region, I was thrilled to hear from people as far away as Ohio and Iowa, who share my interest in railroads that served Pennsylvania.

They also were kind enough to share photos of their projects, some of which began or really ramped up once the coronavirus pushed us indoors.

None of this surprised my friend Otto Vondrak, editor of Railroad Model Craftsman Magazine.

“Where hobby time was once restricted to only a few hours a month, suddenly there are no limits,” Vondrak said. “I have readers telling me all the time how much they are getting accomplished these days with stay-at-home orders forcing them into the hobby room.”

Here are some of their stories.

John Cunius

I did not know Wilkes-Barre Township resident John Cunius Jr. before this, but he was one of the first people to reach out.

We’re the same age, 46, we’re both longtime model railroaders, and we are both still working full days — me for the newspaper, and Cunius as the head of maintenance for a local apartment complex.

Once the nights wind down after work, Cunius has been going to work on a new 4-by-8-foot Lionel train layout, which he’s made significant progress on in just about three weeks.

After his wife goes to bed around 9:30 p.m., Cunius heads to the basement and toils away until 2 a.m. or so.

“I’m very meticulous,” he says.

It shows: The new layout sits atop neat cases showcasing part of his large collection of Lionel trains, while the landscape above carry gleaming engines through a picture-perfect village, through rock cuttings and past a farm. He has an eye for detail, down to rivers, streams and lush tall grasses crafted by hand.

It’s not based on a particular place, though Cunius does collect equipment from railroads local folks will remember, including the Jersey Central and Pennsylvania Railroad.

Like many of us, Cunius acknowledges he inherited the hobby, having spent many happy hours working on trains with his late father, John, who collected for 40 years.

“I just love it,” he said. “I’ve loved it since I was a kid.”

Cunius’ work has been spotlighted in the model railroad press before, and those interested in his latest project can watch for it in an upcoming edition of Classic Toy Trains magazine.

Nick Pittman

A weatherman by occupation, New Jersey resident Nick Pittman is quick to confess that he once considered another career.

“I am 100% serious when I say if I didn’t become a broadcast meteorologist, I would have been a locomotive engineer,” Pittman told me.

“My love of trains goes back to my childhood. It started with a ride from Atlantic City to Philadelphia with my grandmother when I was probably 7 years old,” he recalled. “I enjoyed it so much, I begged her to bring me back for another ride.”

That turned into hundreds of rides, he said, and as regulars they became friendly with the train crews.

“The conductors started giving me pieces of their uniform and eventually they even let me help by collecting tickets and making announcements,” he said. “I had a blast.”

At just 17, however, Pittman was given the chance to work as as a broadcast weatherman on his local NBC station, and “it became obvious what I had to do.”

He still stays in touch with his love of the railroad by volunteering on a local shortline in South Jersey during the holiday season.

What Pittman really didn’t have, until recently, was a model railroad at home.

“I told myself I’d get the job done once I owned a home and had enough space. Sure enough after purchasing a house in August, I started the process,” he said. “My husband built me a standard 4-by-8 table and I was off to the races.”

He models modern NJ Transit for the passenger part of the HO layout and Conrail shared assets (NS/CSX) on the freight side.

The active weather season this winter slowed down the work, however.

With Pittman working from home, the pandemic provided a perfect opportunity to jump back in. He started marking up the locations of buildings and track on foam board, gluing buildings together, building roads and planting trees.

“Over time it really started to take shape. I’d say at this point I’m about 80% done with the ‘big picture; but as any model railroader knows, you’re not really EVER done,” he said. “The fine details now need to be added which really make it realistic.”

As with others I interviewed, I wanted to know why Pittman enjoys model trains, aside from an obvious interest in the real things.

“I think the hobby is extremely relaxing. It’s nice to know you can pick up exactly where you left off. It takes a lot of imagination and patience but in the end it’s all worth it as you’ve built an entire realistic town from scratch,” he said.

“In these crazy times, everyone needs an outlet, this happens to be mine.”

Mark Guydish

Longtime Times Leader reporter Mark Guydish is another member of the model railroad fraternity, going back to his childhood days — and to echo theme, family connections.

“The right model train fits your mood, budget and space at a given moment. I’ve used N Gauge in small places, including circling a table top holding my dad’s famous liquor collection at Christmas, G gauge for quick set ups, especially if young children would be running it, and HO gauge under my own tree until I switched to the the ever-flexible Lego sets,” he said.

“But the granddaddy of my train work sits on a large O gauge table about 10 feet by 12 feet, so old even my late father couldn’t remember the date he constructed it in the capacious basement of our childhood home.”

That layout in West Hazleton sat idle and dusty most of the year, with simple Plasticville houses. It saw increasingly complex incarnations as each of seven sons took a stab and restoring (and reinventing) it, Guydish added.

Its final iteration (so far) is “Gundy Junction,” Named after their much-admired late Scoutmaster Ed Gundy.

“Businesses are named after real family members (I own the dairy, my sister the bank, my brother a hobby shop),” Guydish said. “There’s even a yard full of garish lawn ornaments (pink flamingo, gnome, giant shiny ball, in honor of a close friend who hates all those things.”

But again, why? What’s the attraction?

“Model railroading makes you a demi-god as you shape mountains and ravines, plant forests and imbue miniature figures with jobs, history and character,” Guydish added. “But one errs in calling it merely an act of inspiration. When the layout lives, it inspires you.”

Hudson Model Railroad Club

Model railroading is not confined to the home.

As many Wyoming Valley residents know, the Hudson Model Railroad Club offers members a chance to practice their skills as a group, with the layout open for occasional public visits.

And like most public activities, the club has had to put visits and group sessions on hold for now, with hopes they can re-open as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

“We made the tough decision to temporarily close the club in accordance with the governor’s orders back in March, so unfortunately no work has been able to happen on our club layout,” Secretary/Treasurer Dave Balko said.

That does not mean the members are idle, however.

“Each member is passing the time as they see fit, and I know a few members have taken the time to catch up on modeling projects at home, as is the case with myself,” Balko said. “I’ve been working on weathering and customizing locomotives and freight cars, as I don’t have a home layout.”

Ray Blinn

As I mentioned, some of the emails I received came from well beyond our region.

Ray Blinn lives in central Ohio but was born and raised in western Pennsylvania and went to Penn State. He even discovered that one of the pandemic-induced shortages can affect model railroading.

“At the beginning of the shutdown I was doing ballasting on my track but I had to stop when alcohol disappeared from the store shelves,” explained Blinn, who like many modelers uses rubbing alcohol to pre-wet the ballast so the glue solution would not bead on top of the tiny stones that sit in and around the rails and ties.

No worries. He switched to assembling buildings, and when that was done I added a three-foot extension to one end of his layout.

Vernon Trollinger

I also heard from a Reading native who now lives near Iowa City, Iowa.

Vernon Trollinger does not have a layout yet — that’s coming — but he is working on engines in the meanwhile. His focus is on railroads he knew back East, with plenty of familiar names: Reading and PRR, although there’s some B&O, CNJ, Lehigh Valley, and DLW tossed in as well.

“For my day-job, I’m a web content editor and analyst for a Houston energy company. After putting in 10 hour day on-line staring at a screen, the last thing I want to do is look at a screen,” Trollinger said. “My wife is an OT at the University of Iowa Hospital. Before COVID-19, we could go downtown to dinner, see a concert, hit a bar with some friends; the whole cosmopolitan Midwestern university town thing.”

But Iowa City has been a COVID-19 hot spot since mid-March.

“We can’t go anywhere except the grocery store. We’ve painfully aware that this is a public health crisis. We have older relatives we can’t visit and who can’t visit us. My wife has also had a few white knuckle days at work when a colleague needs to be tested and that’s worrisome for me, too,” Trollinger said.

“So for an hour or two at the end of the day, it feels good to just sit down to escape into reality that I have almost total control over. Sure, I could work on writing my novel or some short stories but it’s so much nicer to do work that requires me to use a different part of my brain.”

Otto Vondrak

Vondrak hears many similar stories from modelers.

“I think more people are turning to their hobbies as a welcome distraction during these difficult times,” he said.

That’s because it is more than just watching trains run around a circle of track, but a multifaceted hobby that blends all the elements of the real world.

“Over the course of several years, many hobbyists spend a portion of their adult lives recreating an entire world in miniature. It’s not just the trains they are focused on, they also want to make sure they have the right buildings, streets, signage, trees and landscaping, too,” he said.

And, Vondrak added, the pandemic has led model railroaders to make more virtual connections than ever before.

“Many have embraced social media as a way to keep in touch with other hobbyists and also make new friends,” he said. “From online discussion forums to Facebook groups to virtual meetups, model railroaders are still able to meet and share their work with one another.”

As I found researching this piece.