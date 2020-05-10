🔊 Listen to this

Here is Lewith & Freeman’s Mountain Top office radiating blue light for the campaign.

The Petroleum Service Company building on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre is seen bathed in blue light for the #LightItBlue campaign.

Here is Lewith & Freeman’s Kingston office lighted blue for the campaign.

WILKES-BARRE — In support of the hard work and dedication exhibited by front line workers during this difficult time, three local companies last week brought the worldwide #LightItBlue movement to northeastern Pennsylvania by lighting their buildings blue.

Despite operating in three uniquely different industries, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Inc., Mountain Productions Inc. and Petroleum Service Company joined forces to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of first responders and front-line workers around the world.

Across Luzerne County the skies have turned blue at the seven office locations of Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Mountain Productions’ headquarters and the famous PSC building on South Main Street in Wilkes Barre.

The three companies have been fixtures in supporting the growth of Luzerne county for close to a century with hundreds of employees across the local community. Photos are included in this release below, and more are available upon request.

“We are proud to join in this show of solidarity as a symbolic beacon of hope to honor the courageous actions of doctors, nurses, EMTs and essential workers keeping communities safe across the globe,” said Lewith & Freeman President and CEO Virginia Rose.

“Our hope is that the #LightItBlue movement will spread across NEPA as it has across so many other great cities in the world. It’s a small way we can say thank you to all essential employees,” she added.

The campaign to honor essential workers gathered steam in April as major landmarks in cities around the world, as well as in many smaller communities, were bathed in blue light.

About the companies

Lewith & Freeman Real Estate Inc. is the largest independently owned residential real estate firm in the Greater Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Scranton market. It has served the residence and business owners of Luzerne and Lackawanna County since 1921.

Founded in 1979, Mountain Productions is the largest staging and event production company in North America, working on more than 18,000 events with thousands of world-renowned clients. Mountain has four locations: Wilkes-Barre, Palm Beach, Los Angeles and Dublin.

Founded in 1924, Petroleum Service Company has evolved from a local brick-and-mortar distributor of oil and lubricants to an international innovator in their industry.