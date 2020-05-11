Execution warrant issued for Frein

May 11, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
HARRISBURG — Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a notice of execution for Eric Frein, who was convicted in the killing of a state police trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014.

Wetzel signed the warrant on Monday.

The law provides when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within a specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days to issue a notice of execution, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Frein, 37, was convicted in 2017 in the ambush fatal shooting of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II. Another trooper, Alex Douglas, was seriously wounded.

Dickson attended Wyoming Area High School.

After the ambush, Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in the Poconos before U.S. Marshals captured him at an abandoned airplane hanger.

Frein, of Monroe County, is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Green in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Supreme Court upheld Frein’s conviction and death sentence in April 2019.