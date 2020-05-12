Garbage fire closes South Main Street in Hanover Township

May 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Firefighters in Hanover Township extinguished a fire inside a garbage compactor on South Main Street Tuesday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — South Main Street was closed between New Commerce Boulevard and Ashley Street for several hours as firefighters extinguished a fire in a garbage truck early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Joe Temerantz said firefighters responded at about 6 a.m. where they found the Mascaro compactor on the side of the road near the Main Street Kindercare facility.

No injuries were reported.

Garbage was spilled out onto the ground as firefighters hit the burning debris with water.

A dumpster was delivered to the site as a Bobcat front-end loader was used to remove the garbage.