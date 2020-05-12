Lifetime ban as violent sexual predator upheld on appeal

May 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

A recent ruling by the state Supreme Court has compelled the state Superior Court to uphold the violent sexual predator designation and lifetime registration requirements for Phillip Anthony Smith, who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a minor in Pittston.

Smith, 44, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. in December 2018 to 63 months to 15 years in state prison on a variety of charges, including having a sexual relationship with a then 14-year-old girl.

Court records say Smith gave the girl a cigarette at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Aug. 20, 2017, and later met her at a garage on South Main Street where he gave her alcohol before having sex with her.

Then on Aug. 26, 2017, Smith picked up the girl at a store in Kingston and took her back tot he garage where he gave her alcohol and had sex, court records say.

Smith was charged by Pittston police after DNA linked him to the girl’s assaults.

Smith was on the run for more than five weeks until he was caught by Wilkes-Barre police and U.S. Marshals at a residence on South Empire Street on April 3, 2018.

Court records say Smith was sentenced on charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, and an unrelated drunken driving offense in Plains Township.

After a Megan’s Law hearing on Dec. 10, 2018, Sklarosky deemed Smith a violent sexual predator, which subjects him to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership.

Smith appealed the violent sexual predator designation claiming the registration requirements were unconstitutional as it increased criminal penalties.

The state Supreme Court in a March 26, 2020, ruling in a similar case, Commonwealth v. Butler, opined that sexual violent predator registration, notification and counseling requirements do not constitute criminal penalties if the designation was adjudicated by clear and convincing evidence.

In a three-page ruling issued Monday, a three-member panel of the state Superior Court dismissed Smith’s appeal citing the March 26 opinion by the Supreme Court.

“In light of the foregoing, (Smith’s) sole issue on appeal merits no relief. Judgment of sentence affirmed,” the Superior Court ruled Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza prosecuted the case.

In an unrelated case, court records say Smith was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to indecent assault and corruption of minors in 1994 stemming from a criminal case in Hanover Township.