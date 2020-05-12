Two arrested after pursuit in Wilkes-Barre

May 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Two men were arrested and two firearms were discovered including one reported stolen following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Sunday.

Police said they spotted an Infiniti G35 that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Wilkes-Barre traveling north on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard at about 7:42 p.m.

Police followed the vehicle as it turned onto Butler Street. The license plate was discovered to be a “dead” plate to an Acura.

As the Infiniti turned onto North Main Street, police initiated a traffic stop, according to court records.

Police in court records say the driver, identified as Altrick M. Taylor, 29, initiated a pursuit on Hollenback, Madison, Linden, North Main and East Chestnut streets traveling the wrong way on Madison Street.

During the pursuit, Taylor lost control of the Infiniti that struck a parked vehicle on Ralph Street, court records say.

Taylor crashed the vehicle, court records say, in front of a residence at 535 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Taylor and a passenger, Daniel V. Lynch, 22, were arrested.

Police said they found a 9mm Ruger, which was reported stolen to city police, and a 9mm High Point pistol, inside the Infiniti.

Both firearms were loaded with each having a round in the chamber, court records say.

An Ecstasy tablet and ammunition were also found inside the vehicle.

Police said Taylor and Lynch are convicted felons and prohibited from carrying and possessing firearms.

Taylor was Lynch were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Taylor, of 387 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre, was charged with two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, driving without a license, reckless driving and two vehicle code violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $195,000 bail.

Lynch, of 53 Madison St., Wilkes-Barre, was charged with two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license and one count of receiving stolen property. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $175,000 bail.