Trump to visit Allentown medical equipment distribution center

May 12, 2020 Times Leader News

Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Trump tweeted today that he will be visiting Allentown.

“Looking forward to being in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday. I love the State, and for a very good reason!” Trump tweeted this morning.

According to the Allentown Morning Call, Trump will visit a medical equipment distribution center.

The announcement came just a day after Trump sent out a tweet criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!,” Trump tweeted.