Firearm offenses filed against man charged with attempted homicide

May 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
NANTICOKE — State police on Tuesday filed firearm offenses against a Wilkes-Barre man who is jailed without bail on charges he attempted to kill a woman and her stepson outside a strip club in Plymouth Township earlier this year.

James A. Bush, 35, was hit with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and a single count of receiving stolen property after investigators allegedly found two handguns inside his Birch Street home.

Investigators searched Bush’s residence after he allegedly discharged a firearm into a vehicle nearly striking Tashia Vendetta Cato, 41, and Dyheem Tremon Simmons, 22, both of Plymouth, outside the Elite Club 4 Play Gentlemen’s Club on Route 11 on March 8.

State police allege Bush discharged several rounds into the vehicle.

Cato drove to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for facial injuries she sustained by broken glass. Simmons was not injured.

Cato told investigators, according to court records, she arrived at the gentlemen’s club with her stepson and observed Bush inside the club. Cato is known to Bush through her ex-boyfriend having a relationship with Bush’s girlfriend, court records say.

As Cato and Simmons left the club, she claimed a BMW with Bush and two other men pulled up along side her and Bush discharged a firearm striking her vehicle six to eight times, court records say.

After the shooting, investigators executed a search warrant at Bush’s residence allegedly finding a 9mm Luger on a nightstand and a 9mm Jennings inside the nightstand, along with ammunition, according to court records.

State police said Bush is prohibited from owning, possessing and carrying firearms due to a felony criminal trespass conviction in 2015.

One of the handguns was stolen during a burglary in Shickshinny, state police said.

Bush was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and a single count of receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $250,000 on the firearm offenses.

Bush remains jailed without bail on attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges stemming from the March 8 shooting.