8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Luzerne County; 23 new cases

May 12, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and 8 new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,449 and the death toll to 120.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 1,211 confirmed cases and 124 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,229 cases and 64 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,991. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The state is reporting an increase of 75 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths in Pennsylvania.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 237,989 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 3,923 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.

