Real estate, salon industry file most waiver complaints

May 14, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

A florist in Nanticoke and a private brewer in Butler Township are two of the 136 businesses in Luzerne County that received a waiver exemption allowing them to stay open.

Other non-essential businesses that applied for a waiver were denied.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday that his audit of the waiver process, which is being handled by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, will determine if procedures and waiver designations were issued fairly.

DePasquale announced the audit on April 30 after business owners complained that the department’s waiver process was too slow and not transparent.

Gov. Tom Wolf on March 19 ordered non-life sustaining businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses were afforded a waiver process in an attempt to stay open.

More than 40,000 businesses sought a waiver from the governor’s closure order through a process managed by DCED. The waiver application period ended April 3.

During a video conference with media outlets in Pennsylvania, DePasquale said his office has received more than 100 complaints from various small and large businesses.

The real estate and salon industries have filed the most complaints, he said.

DePasquale said the audit will look into if any lobbyist or state legislator had any influence on a business receiving a waiver exemption while a similar business without any connections were kept closed.

“We’re going to be examining this,” the auditor general said. “You may have a business with a lobbyist pushing to stay open and you have other businesses losing their livelihood in not having a lobbyist.

“My audit will explore how waivers were managed,” he noted.

DePasquale said he expects the audit to be completed soon as it relates to a specific time period from when Wolf announced non-life sustaining businesses to close on March 19 until the April 3 waiver application deadline.

Related Articles