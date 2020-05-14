Police: WB man threatened to shoot a man who wouldn’t let him borrow car

May 14, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A city man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot an individual who would not let him borrow a car.

Travis J. Woolf, 21, is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police, Woolf asked the unnamed complainant on Thursday morning if he could borrow the complainant’s car.

When the individual refused, he told police that Woolf began threatening him over the phone, and then came to the individual’s home in the area of South Grant Street. Woolf allegedly threatened to shoot the individual before fleeing.

Police say they located Woolf in the area, adding that he fled upon seeing them. He was taken into custody without incident after a brief foot chase.

Court records show Woolf remains locked up for inability to pay 10% of his $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21 before Magisterial District Judge Donald Whittaker

