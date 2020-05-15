Trump says he’ll replenish stockpile for future pandemics

While expressing mixed views on the topic, Luzerne County Council generally agreed to come up with a plan urging Gov. Tom Wolf to move the county into the less restrictive coronavirus yellow phase before June 4.

At this point, a stay-at-home order remains in effect for Luzerne and 29 other counties in the most restrictive red phase through June 4. The state has said this order does preclude more counties from moving to yellow before then, although the state has not set any timelines.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he wants to show the state the county is “interested in doing the right things.”

In the yellow phase, some, but not all, businesses may reopen with safety protocols for social distancing and cleaning. Restaurants and bars are still limited to carry-out and delivery, and indoor fitness centers, spas, hair salons, casinos and theaters must remain closed. Large gatherings of more than 25 would be prohibited, and telework must continue where feasible.

Officials in some red-phase counties had voiced interest in moving to yellow without state consent, but it’s unclear if they will proceed in light of Wolf’s recent warning of ramifications for noncompliance, including the loss of state funding for counties and insurance coverage and licensing for businesses.

Council members and county Manager C. David Pedri said they want to work with the state, as opposed to taking an opposition stance.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said she will prepare a proposed reopening plan as chair of the county coronavirus task force private industry committee.

Many county businesses are suffering and need to reopen, McDermott said. At the same time, the reopening must be safe to ensure the county doesn’t revert back to red, which is why support from medical providers is needed, she said. Businesses must be ready with protective equipment and other safety measures, she said.

McDermott also mentioned the possibility of seeking state approval to “exempt” some county zip codes from case count formulas so other parts of the county with fewer cases could reopen sooner.

Frustration is increasing because the target date for reopening “keeps changing,” McDermott said.

“We need to try to restart the economy,” she said.

Councilman Harry Haas said “the curve has been flattened,” and many businesses are suffering.

He also mentioned the possibility of “zones,” saying Hazleton has been identified as a hotspot while other areas in the county a 45-minute drive away have few cases. Municipal officials should be involved in formulating the plan, he said.

Most resentment stems from the ability of chain stores to remain open during the pandemic while “mom-and-pop” ones must remain closed, he said.

“A lot of people are extremely upset,” Haas said.

But Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck said she is taking advice from medical experts and the state Department of Health, noting concerns that have been raised about opening up too soon.

“I don’t want to see more people die than absolutely necessary,” McClosky Houck said.

Although the rate in which coronavirus cases are rising has decreased, the county is still experiencing increases and does not have it “under control,” she said. She questioned how people would have survived through World War II when they are having a “tough time” isolating and wearing masks for a little over two months.

She also noted the county has cases outside nursing homes and Hazleton and said she does not believe southern county residents would appreciate an attempt to put the city “in its own corner.”

“As county council members, we need to represent everyone in the county,” she said.

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman said she is in the vulnerable category over age 70 and said government officials must be “very careful” about reopening because cases and deaths continue to rise. The county ranks eighth in the number of cases statewide.

“I think it’s hard to say we’re ready to go to yellow,” Saidman said.

A southern county resident, Councilman Robert Schnee applauded McDermott for agreeing to formulate a plan but said the entire county must work together. Many have turned the issue into a battle between Democrats and Republicans, he said.

“We all have to get through this together. We can’t put the blame game out there,” Schnee said.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said it is “disappointing” the state has not presented more statistics on recovery to put the daily counts in perspective.

Business owners are worried about paying rent and other expenses, he said.

“People are getting agitated,” he said.

Councilman Walter Griffith said people are most upset about the “unfairness of it all” because the governor can continue to “move the goal post” on reopening.

He questioned why the state is allowing people to “congregate” at large stores or waiting “15 people deep” for takeout but keeping others closed.

With threatened state funding loss, the county is “pretty much held hostage,” he said.

Councilwoman Kendra Radle said she sees both sides. She worries about the safety of her parents and grandparents and is hesitant to prematurely push for reopening that could cause cases to spike.

But under the governor’s guidelines, Radle said she can go to Target where there are “a ton of people” while the little jewelry store in her neighborhood can’t be open, even for few customers with better social distancing.