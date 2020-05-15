Aaron Lewis concert canceled at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In light of the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 and the recommended provisions put in place by the State of Pennsylvania, Aaron Lewis The State I’m In Tour; Acoustic Songs & Stories has been canceled and will soon be rescheduled for a later date.

Lewis and Mohegan Sun Arena are working diligently with the concert’s promoter to identify a new date as soon as possible.

Everyone involved feels it would be prudent to return the fans’ ticket money during this critical time. To that end, ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.

Your patience and understanding in this matter is greatly appreciated.

For additional information, please visit the arena’s website at www.mohegansunarenapa.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.