Wilkes-Barre Township Commons project delayed until fall or later

May 15, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
A Sordoni Construction trailer remains at the former site of the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping area, along with two pieces of heavy equipment, The project has been delayed. Times Leader | File Photo

A Sordoni Construction trailer remains at the former site of the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping area, along with two pieces of heavy equipment, The project has been delayed.

Times Leader | File Photo

<p>These stores in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street were so severely damaged, they were condemned and demolished. Urban Edge Properties of New Jersey plans to rebuild on the site, but construction has been delayed.</p> <p>Times Leader | File Photo</p>

These stores in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street were so severely damaged, they were condemned and demolished. Urban Edge Properties of New Jersey plans to rebuild on the site, but construction has been delayed.

Times Leader | File Photo

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The rebuild at Wilkes-Barre Township Commons is on hold.

Thomas Zedolik, township zoning and code enforcement officer, said Friday Sordoni Construction Co., contractor for the job, told him that Panera Bread has decided to hold off building its new restaurant on the site until the fall or possibly until spring 2021.

“The project is on hold,” Zedolik said. “I’ll believe it when I see it under construction.”

Gov. Tom Wolf authorized construction to resume on May 1 in Pennsylvania, and the much anticipated project off Mundy Street was expected to begin May 4.

Wilkes-Barre Township Commons that was hit hard by the June 2018 tornado. All the buildings were condemned and demolished. The new plan to rebuild the plaza has been submitted and approved.

Sordoni Construction Co. placed a work trailer on the site in late April and two large pieces of heavy equipment also remain on-site.

Zedolik said he has not been contacted by Urban Edge Properties of New Jersey, the developer that wants to build a free-standing building to house a Panera Bread restaurant with a drive-thru, plus a new strip of retail spaces.

“The permits are approved,” Zedolik said. “But we haven’t been told when construction will begin.”

Zedolik said he thinks the delay in starting the much-anticipated project is pandemic-related. He said it seems everyone wants to see when they would be allowed to open before starting construction.

Attempts to reach Urban Edge Properties for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

Other projects

Zedolik said the McDonald’s Restaurant on on Route 309 that will demolished and rebuilt on the same site is going forward, as is work on the new Turkey Hill at Blackman Street and Route 309 and the new Burger King on the opposite corner of the two throughways.

However, Zedolik said the two hotels under construction near the Mohegan Sun Arena have also been temporarily halted, He also said plans to do a remodeling of the Target store has been placed on hold.

Zedolik said demolition work has begun on the site for the new Burger King and he expects work to start on the Turkey Hill project soon.

Zedolik said several existing buildings on Route 309 and Blackman Street, which once housed a repair garage, a bar and other businesses — along with three private homes — were purchased by Turkey Hill’s new parent company, United Kingdom-based E.G. Group.

Cindy Rantanen, vice president of brands and public relations for E.G. America, said last year when the project was announced that the company has the property under contract. She said five properties were purchased from four different owners and the site measures three acres.

Rantanen said the plan is to begin construction in spring 2020 and the new Turkey Hill will include a full convenience store, a fast food restaurant with a brand partner still to be named, a car wash and fuel stations.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.