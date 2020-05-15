Earth Conservancy donates $50K to Lower South Valley COG COVID-19 fund

WILKES-BARRE — The Earth Conservancy Friday announced it will donate $50,000 to the Lower South Valley Council of Governments to aid in providing urgent resources to 8 municipalities in Luzerne County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LSVCOG includes the City of Nanticoke, the townships of Newport, Plymouth, and Hanover, and the boroughs of Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Ashley. The Earth Conservancy is also a member. Warrior Run Borough, although not a LSVCOG member, will also be included in the distribution of funds.
Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said COVID-19 has put a lot of stress on small municipalities like those within the LSVCOG. Nonetheless, Guesto said employees continue to serve their respective communities every day, both for emergency calls and for general public works.
Having worked closely with these communities now for more than 25 years, Earth Conservancy said it wants to support them as much as possible.
Guesto said money donated will be earmarked for essential resources, such as PPE and infection control/screening supplies (e.g., sanitizer, disinfectant, smart thermometers). to assure all needs for safety and health are met.
Terry Ostrowski, PE | President/CEO, of Earth Conservancy said he understands the strain the COVID-19 pandemic is having and will continue to have on local communities.
“The economic impact, in particular, will endure for many months to come, even after the virus subsides,” Ostrowski said. “ We want to ensure that no municipality has to worry about coming up with the funding to protect their emergency services and public works employees who are out there every day, protecting and providing services to their residents.”
Guesto, president, of the Lower South Valley COG, said the partnering municipalities of the Lower South Valley Council of Governments (LSVCOG) are very appreciative of the donation fund offered by the Earth Conservancy.
“These resources will assist with the purchase of many COVID-19 related expenses including, personal protection equipment and disinfecting supplies that keep our employees safe while providing services,” Guesto said. “We’d like to thank the Board of Directors and CEO, Terry Ostrowski, of the Earth Conservancy for such a generous donation.”
Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said, “While still continuing to honor their mission of reclaiming abandoned mine lands and revitalizing northeastern Pennsylvania, the Earth Conservancy has also been a steadfast partner to our communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Today’s generous donation to the Lower South Valley COG for the COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as their leadership with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Nursing Home SOS program is a true testament to their commitment to our communities.”
About Earth Conservancy
Earth Conservancy (EC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the impacts of pre-regulatory anthracite coal mining in northeastern Pennsylvania.
1994, EC purchased nearly 16,500 acres of land from the bankrupt Blue Coal Corporation, much of which had been ignored, seen only as permanent eyesores and reminders of the past.
EC, however, viewed the land as an opportunity for transformation, progress, and growth.
As of today, 2,000 mine-scarred acres have been reclaimed and are now committed to positive, productive reuse.
Two treatment systems mitigate acid mine drainage in local watersheds. Another 8,000 acres have been conserved for recreation and greenspace. All of these efforts trace back to EC’s overarching plan, one that seeks a more livable community now, and clears the way for positive, progressive change for future generations.
For more information, visit www.earthconservancy.org.
