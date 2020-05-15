12 more counties move to yellow phase on May 22, including Wyoming

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced 12 additional Pennsylvania counties — including Wyoming County — will move to the yellow phase of reopening Friday, May 22.
Those counties are: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York.
On May 8, 24 counties moved into the yellow phase of reopening and another 13 moved to yellow beginning May 15.
With these additional 12 counties, there will be a total of 49 counties in the yellow phase. The remaining 18 counties remain in the red phase.
“Through our social distancing efforts, we have not only reversed a trajectory of exponential new case growth — we have cut it in half,” Gov. Wolf said. “And some of the counties that will be shifting into the yellow phase next week eliminated concerns that we had just two weeks ago. So please, keep up your efforts in the fight so we can continue to add counties to the list of those in the yellow phase. Thank you again for your patience and your hard work.”
Sen. Baker comments
Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said for the people of Wayne, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties, the announcement brings a much-needed measure of relief and provides cautious optimism on the prospects for beginning recovery.
“It is also a testament to the strong advocacy of local officials and community leaders who demonstrated why this approach is warranted,” Baker said. “We should again acknowledge and commend the heroic efforts of the health care workers, first responders, service providers, and support personnel across ongoing businesses who have worked diligently to deal with containing the virus and positioning these counties to proceed with a limited reopening. Residents complying with the common sense restrictions adopted also contributed to the improved circumstances.”
Baker went on to say, “Regrettably, meeting the state statistical standards does not mean we are free from new cases and additional deaths in every area. So we must maintain our vigilance and ensure that precautions are taken and sufficient protective materials are available to prevent any resurgence.”
Baker said as the weeks have passed, more people have been reporting the stress and economic strain they are experiencing. She said as merchants reopen and individuals return to jobs, this should ease the pressure on community groups and local governments providing assistance, enabling the help to be concentrated on those who may not have the opportunity to work or open until these counties move into green.
“This is a constructive start, and we hope it signals the turning of a corner,” Baker said. “We will be looking to the governor and the health secretary to work diligently with the leadership of the other counties in our region to find a pathway to move into yellow.”
More from Gov. Wolf
On Thursday, Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine amended their yellow phase orders to include 13 counties that moved to the yellow phase today. Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.
Red phase stay-at-home orders remain in effect until June 4 but that does not mean that other counties will not move to the yellow phase in advance of that date.
The reopening plan prioritizes the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians by using a combination of factors to gauge how much movement a location can tolerate before the 2019 novel coronavirus becomes a threat, including metrics developed in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh that will be released twice each week.
Wolf stressed that this plan is not a one-way route. The state is closely monitoring the counties in the yellow phase and will re-impose restrictions if danger arises. If the new case count begins to climb in one area, restrictions will need to be imposed to prevent local medical facilities from becoming overwhelmed. So, Pennsylvanians should continue to make good choices.
