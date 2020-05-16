Pandemic claims another retailer: 118-year-old J.C. Penney

WILKES-BARRE — Longtime government employee Bill Brace, who worked three decades for the city of Wilkes-Barre, and later for Luzerne County and also was founder of the Killer Bees Athletic Club, died Wednesday. He was 75.

No details of funeral plans were available Thursday.

Former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tom Leighton said Brace was a proud veteran, a well-respected leader and mentor to many of all ages.

“If you were lucky to be a friend of Bill’s, then you were lucky enough,” Leighton said. “He did a lot for individuals and the community through his involvement with the Killer Bees AC, in his his role as city clerk and as a private person. His wealth of knowledge on city government was second to none. He was always the one to pick you up, make you smile and feel good. He will be truly missed by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Brace’s son, Ron, and daughter, Annaleigh Brace Fusco, offered comments about their dad.

“Our father was an extraordinary individual; a selfless, caring man who always put others before himself,: Ron said. “To know him was to love him. His wit, his humor, his concern for others, his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need were just a few hallmarks of his life.”

Ron said his father touched the lives of so many.

“But most especially his family,” Ron said. “He was the epitome of what a family man should be — a loving husband, a caring father, and a doting grandfather. He was a blessing to us all and we are proud and honored to be able to call him ‘Dad.’”

Annaleigh added, “My dad was the most selfless guy I ever knew. His love for his family, friends and community was infinite. I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to call him dad.”

Ted Wampole, Executive Director at the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Brace was one of his dearest and closest friends for many years.

“Not only did our families vacation together, but I was president of the Killer Bees Athletic Club, an organization that was very special to Bill, for 25 years,” Wampole said. “Bill founded and created the Killer Bees Softball team, taking it from a rag-tag bunch of fun-loving guys who enjoyed the camaraderie more than the softball game, to a premiere team loaded with some of the best talent in the area.”

Wampole said the team included the Leighton brothers, Tom Kosin, George Koury, Frank Natitus, Eddie Friar and the Boyle boys, just to name a few. He said the team went on to participate in, and win, many area tournaments.

Eventually, Wampole said Brace turned the Killer Bees Athletic Club into an organization dedicated to promoting all amateur sports in the Wyoming Valley, culminating in an annual awards banquet, where several hundred people would attend every year honoring the best athletes, administrators, and contributors to sports in our area.

Wampole said he first got to know Brace when he served an internship in Brace’s office while a senior at King’s College.

“Bill not only introduced me to municipal government, but taught me all about Wilkes-Barre politics,” Wampole said. “It was during this time that I also realized his love for country music and the fact that this guy could play the guitar and sing! His ‘Susquehanna River’ song is a classic, and if you never heard it, you missed out.”

Wampole said he learned much from Brace, and he admired much about him and his family.

“I loved him like a brother,” Wampole said. “Heck, I even remember attending his family reunions with him for years.”

Wampole said he will never forget several memorable trips to Yankee games, the Meadowlands, Virginia Beach, and family trips to Disneyworld and the Outer Banks.

“Many of those trips were legendary and so much fun that I continue to talk about to this day,” Wampole said. “I will always remember him as a great husband, dedicated family man, and all around great guy. But most of all, I will remember him as my friend. He will be sorely missed by those of us that got to know him and spend time in his company.”

Wampole said the void Brace leaves behind will never be filled, but the memories they all share of him will at least provide some really great memories of fun-filled times.

David Yonki, currently a health educator at Wilkes-Barre City Hall, was a member of the Killer Bees team and league.

“When I was a very young reporter, I was sent to cover Wilkes-Barre City,” Yonki recalled. “Brace was the City Clerk. He ran the council meetings in an organized and professional manner. Like there is today, there was the Council Meeting cast of characters from the general public. They had a right to be heard and Brace was respectful and stoic when he faced them.”

Yonki said he always respected Brace because he had one of the most expressive faces he has ever seen.

“You got an instant read on what he was thinking by looking at his face,” Yonki said. “If he was annoyed, you’d see it with the eye lids just lowering and the jaw tightening. If he found humor in something, the eyes would light up and the smile would encompass the lower portion of his head. If you were getting busted (and this was a true tell that he liked you) you’d see the twinkle in his eye and the look of ‘Hey man, I’m just kidding here, you’re in my club.’”

Brace’s career was not without controversy.

In April 2010, Brace was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $10,000 for accepting a $1,500 suit from a company seeking county business. Federal agents said the incident took place in 2007 or 2008, when he was the county’s deputy chief clerk.

He took advantage of an early-retirement package in 2008 and was quickly appointed by the state as a registrar with the Bureau of Vital Statistics. He resigned the post in December 2009, shortly after agreeing to plead guilty.

Yonki went on to say that Brace was a combination of what makes Wilkes-Barre a good place — his dedication to family, his city, his community, its future and its very existence were always top of mind with him.

“From the softball fields of Morgan B., to the diamonds of Coal Street and Kirby Park, Brace transformed a guy’s night out of softball into scholarship funds,” Yonki said. “He made the city and all of us much better.”