Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge posted for 15 tons

May 15, 2020 Times Leader News
The Nanticoke/ West Nanticoke bridge, seen in a 2019 photo, is now posted for 15 tons, Luzerne County officials said Friday. Times Leader file photo

The Nanticoke/ West Nanticoke bridge, seen in a 2019 photo, is now posted for 15 tons, Luzerne County officials said Friday.

Times Leader file photo

The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge carrying Broadway Street over the Susquehanna River, also known as Luzerne County Bridge No. 2, BMS # 40-7302-0204-0002, is now posted for 15 tons as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Luzerne County, a notice released Friday by County Engineer Larry Plesh stated. Vehicles weighing in excess of 15 tons should use the SR 0029 Bridge as an alternate route, he added.

— Staff Report