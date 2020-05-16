Beyond the Byline: Nothing like a 1960s picnic at the lake

May 16, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Bill O’Boyle

Bill O’Boyle

Related Articles

WILKES-BARRE — Back in those good old days, Memorial Day weekend was a time for family fun — picnics, road trips, long drives.

We went to North Lake or Sylvan Lake or Lake Silkworth or Melody Park and we would gather under a pavilion and wait for a juicy hamburg or hot dog and we would sample the potato salad, macaroni salad, cole slaw and baked beans. We all know that the party doesn’t start until the baked beans come out.

We would fill our tummies and wait a half hour and head to the lake or pool and swim for hours. Sometimes we would play softball or basketball or badminton or volleyball until late afternoon. Then we would have another meal before our parents would pack up the car and head for home.

But not directly home. There was always a stop for an ice cream somewhere along the way.

Families back then enjoyed these holiday outings. Some families would take it a step further and head for the New Jersey shore for a weekend. Those were fun too because I have always loved the beach except for the sand and saltwater.

But in the pandemic year of 2020, AAA Mid-Atlantic tells us holiday travel will be way down. For the first time in 20 years, AAA announced this week that it will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19. The annual forecast – which estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend – will return next year.

Now that just ain’t right. What else will this coronavirus take from us? We already have lost all socialization. we can’t eat in restaurants, or go to the movies, or attend a live sporting event. Now we can’t even go for a ride on Memorial Day. To a picnic? With our family and friends?

Honk if you hate this pandemic.

HONK! HONK! HONK!

According to AAA, anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season. In 2019, more than 46,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents traveled 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA says.

Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000, AAA reports. With social distancing guidelines still in practice, AAA tells us this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.

Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation (train, cruise, etc.).

AAA expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen. Already, there are indications that Americans’ wanderlust is inspiring them to plan future vacations.

When it is safe to travel, AAA predicts vacationers will have a preference for U.S destinations, mostly local and regional locations, and the great American road trip.

AAA tells us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

AAA expects vacationers will gravitate to road trips and family bookings including air, car, hotel and activities to destinations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Shortly thereafter, assuming international travel restrictions are lifted, we AAA expectto see more demand for tropical destinations and a wider range of international travel.

Wouldn’t that be grand? To be able to pack a suitcase and head for some locale to just kick back, relax and maybe due a little touring of historical or fun places.

But for me, I’d be thrilled just to pack a cooler with sandwiches and homemade salads — don’t forget the baked beans — a few sweets and a beer or two and some Kool-Aid and head to the nearest lake.

Assuming I can find an open pavilion and a swimming hole.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Related Articles