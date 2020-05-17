Nurses Month: Anthony Capozucca

May 17, 2020 Times Leader News
By Ben Mandell For Times Leader
Anthony Capozucca

Anthony Capozucca

Anthony Capozucca

Location: Geisinger Wyoming Valley

Position: ICU nurse

Quote: “You are there for the patient and there for their family members and loved ones. You are there to help take care of them at their worst time.”

Related Articles

One of the best words to describe a nurse is selfless.

Anthony Capozucca embodies this and takes pride in his work while helping others.

Capozucca has worked in the ICU at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for over three years now and the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything any nurse expected to see.

“This is probably one of the toughest times that I have worked through,” Capozucca said. “No one ever thinks when going to nursing school that you would work through a pandemic like this.

“This really gives light to the nursing and medical profession that you really never know what to expect.”

Even though times are strange, and the job is dangerous, that doesn’t stop nurses from helping their patients.

“The mindset is really just putting others first,” Capozucca said. “You leave your personal needs at the door when you walk into work. There are days where I can’t even speak to my family while I’m at work, even on my break.”

The selfless acts from nurses are needed for many patients, especially during this pandemic when patients are unable to see family and friends.

“You are there for the patient and there for their family members and loved ones,” Capozucca said. “You are there to help take care of them at their worst time.”

Many nurses have had to make sacrifices during this pandemic, including seeing family members.

“I do still live with family, but it is tough not seeing my grandparents. We finally are at a point where I can see them and sit outside,” Capozucca said. “That has been very tough though because I grew up very close to my grandparents.”

Anthony Capozucca is a prime example of selfless and puts his patients needs first. The work that Capozucca is doing is greatly appreciated and we want to thank him for everything he does for others.

Related Articles