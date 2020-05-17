Police: Woman was hiding drugs, knife in body cavity

May 17, 2020 Times Leader Blotter, Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Mary Biedka, 31, was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Photo courtesy of the West Pittston Police Department

WEST PITTSTON — A traffic stop on Sunday afternoon resulted in the arrest of two individuals caught with drug paraphernalia in their vehicle, according to police

Mary Biedka, 31, of Harrisburg and Joseph White, 21, of Wilkes-Barre were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over by officers for a faulty muffler and an expired registration at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Montgomery Avenue in West Pittston.

According to a police report:

Biedka initially provided officers with a fake name. Her true identity was revealed through the course of the investigation as was the fact that White had an active arrest warrant on drug offenses out of Carbondale.

Officers located a burnt-out methamphetamine pipe inside the vehicle, as well as marijuana cigarettes and other items used for ingesting narcotics.

It was also determined that Biedka was hiding methamphetamine inside of a body cavity, at which point she was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for safe removal of the methamphetamine, along with a glass vial containing more suspected methamphetamine and a folding knife.

Biedka was arraigned and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 in bail. White, who had been taken from the scene earlier, was also arraigned and jailed for lack of bail.

Officers from the Duryea and Pittston City Police Departments assisted on this incident.