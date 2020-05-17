Greater W-B Industrial Fund gets $1.5M PIPE grant for Dupont Borough

May 17, 2020
By Bill OBoyle

DUPONT — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced six new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), including $1.5 million for Dupont Borough.

DCED Secretary Dennis Davin made the announcement that will bring natural gas energy to households and businesses in Butler, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Luzerne counties.

“The PIPE program provides a lifeline to residents and businesses across the commonwealth by helping them tap into Pennsylvania’s abundant natural gas resources,” Secretary Davin said. “In the end, this assistance allows residents and business owners to save money, create jobs, and lower emissions.”

In Luzerne County, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund was approved for a $1,499,556 PIPE grant to install 20,600 feet of gas line in Dupont Borough.

Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund is partnering with UGI to provide natural gas to 323 parcels, including eight commercial and 315 residential properties.

This is a three-phase project with Phase I complete and Phase II under construction.

Phase Ill is the construction of 20,600 feet of natural gas distribution main along various streets within the borough.

The installation of the natural gas in Dupont Borough will help retain 35 jobs for existing commercial customers along the route and provide natural gas to a 36-unit housing facility called Dupont Housing for the Elderly which is being developed.

These units will create up to seven new full-time jobs. The total project cost is $2,999,113, and UGI will contribute $1,499,557 in matching funds.

Though Pennsylvania has a vast network of natural gas pipeline infrastructure, some areas require funding assistance to construct the “last mile” of pipeline to extend that network to business and residents.

Created by the Wolf Administration in November 2016, PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents.

Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities and school districts.

