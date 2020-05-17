AAA: Free roadside assistance for health care workers, first responders

May 17, 2020 William O'Boyle Lifestyle, Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — Whether they are members of not, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering local heroes a little peace of mind as they work to keep our communities safe and healthy.

The free services include tire change, lockout service, fuel delivery, jump start and battery replacement service (installation free of charge; battery cost will reflect current member pricing and taxes)

“Health care professionals and first responders on the front line are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “They put themselves at risk every day, so AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

Health care workers and first responders do not need to be AAA members. For more information visit AAA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Workers and First Responders Roadside Assistance. To initiate roadside assistance service, healthcare professionals and first responders should call 1-855-328-9090.

Membership offered

In addition, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering health care workers and first responders 50% off primary dues plus one free associate, 50% off a second associate and $5 off annual renewal now through the end of the year. To take advantage of this offer, call 1-844-945-0620.

“We appreciate the tireless dedication of our health care workers and first responders who are steadfastly doing their jobs during this challenging time,” said Tidwell. “Our teams are actively helping these heroes so that their vehicles are ready when they need them.”

