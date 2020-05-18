Police: Juvenile armed with handgun robs food delivery employee

May 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they arrested a male juvenile on allegations he robbed a food delivery driver on Noble Lane.

Police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Friday.

A food delivery employee told police he made a delivery at an address on Noble Lane but the residents did not order any food. As the driver was returning to his vehicle, a juvenile approached saying he placed the order and brandished a handgun demanding money, police said.

Police arrested the juvenile without incident a short time after the alleged robbery.